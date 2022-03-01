ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

British queen holds virtual audiences after COVID symptoms

WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago

LONDON — (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II held two virtual audiences after more than a week of suffering cold-like symptoms from COVID-19.

Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old British monarch held virtual sessions with the ambassadors of Chad and Andorra. The queen canceled several sessions last week, so the ones held Tuesday suggest she is recovering.

The monarch’s age, COVID-19 diagnosis and a health scare last year caused worry among officials and the public. The palace's Feb. 20 announcement that Elizabeth had tested positive test for the coronavirus virus prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum.

The palace has declined to offer day-to day commentary on the monarch's health, citing her right to privacy. But palace officials have said that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with “light” duties at Windsor Castle.

The queen, who is the country’s longest-reigning monarch. has a series of engagements coming up as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

She is due to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and then a March 26 memorial service, also at the Abbey, for her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last April at age 99.

___

Follow all AP stories on the queen at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Queen hosts Canada’s Justin Trudeau for first in-person meeting since COVID-19 diagnosis

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II held an audience with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle Monday in her first in-person engagement since testing positive for COVID-19. Elizabeth held virtual audiences last week with the ambassadors of Chad and Andorra as she returned to work after testing positive for the coronavirus on Feb. 20, as we previously reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Prince Philip
WGAU

UK government denies giving cool welcome to Ukraine refugees

LONDON — (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday defended his government's treatment of Ukrainians fleeing war, after France accused U.K. authorities of "inhumane" behavior towards the refugees. Johnson said Britain was being “very, very generous,” but wouldn't have “a system where people can come into...
POLITICS
WGAU

Rio relaxes the use of masks as pandemic wanes in Brazil

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Rio de Janeiro is relaxing the use of masks as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes in Brazil. “Following the determinations of our scientific committee we will have a decree tomorrow to end the mandatory use of masks indoors and outdoors,” Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes said on Twitter on Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Stung by criticism, UK's Johnson speeds up Russia sanctions

LONDON — (AP) — U.K. lawmakers are set to pass a bill on Monday aimed at toughening sanctions on Russia and rooting out ill-gotten money from the British economy. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Economic Crime Bill will let British authorities ”pursue (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s allies in the U.K. with the full backing of the law, beyond doubt or legal challenge.”
POLITICS
WGAU

A modern Churchill? Zelenskyy praised as war communicator

To a watching world, his message is this, in both his words and his resolute, sometimes haggard appearance: He stands as a mirror to the suffering and spirit of his people. It appears to be getting through. Just days into the war engulfing his nation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is drawing historical comparisons as an effective and stirring wartime communicator — yet with a distinctly modern touch inflected by the sensibilities of live television and the personal feel of social media.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Buckingham Palace#British Royal Family#Uk#Ap#The Commonwealth Service
WGAU

Death toll surpasses 6 million for pandemic now in 3rd year

BANGKOK — (AP) — The official global death toll from COVID-19 eclipsed 6 million on Monday — underscoring that the pandemic, now entering its third year, is far from over. The milestone, recorded by Johns Hopkins University, is the latest tragic reminder of the unrelenting nature of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Coronavirus: Study links COVID-19 with brain damage

A study published Monday in the journal Nature found brain changes in patients who had COVID-19, even if their illness was mild. The study out of Britain and led by researchers at the University of Oxford is the first study to look at the potential impact of COVID-19 on the brain, NBC News reported. What made this study so different is that it included brain scans of participants both before and after they contracted the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGAU

Met Opera to stage March 14 benefit for Ukraine relief

NEW YORK — (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera will stage a benefit concert on March 14 for Ukraine relief efforts that will be broadcast on radio worldwide. Music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will lead a program that will feature Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi and the Met chorus in Ukraine's national anthem and “A Prayer for the Ukraine,” a choral work by a Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov.
WORLD
WGAU

Huma Abedin steps out, brings her memoir to Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — There’s no easy way to tell Huma Abedin’s story. So, she’s telling it herself, bringing her voice to an international stage in the United Arab Emirates and speaking about her recently published memoir. For more than two...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
TV SERIES
WGAU

Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze in east London

LONDON — (AP) — More than 100 firefighters tackled a blaze Monday on the 17th floor of a mixed-use building in east London. London’s Metropolitan Police said the building was being evacuated and road closures were in place in the Whitechapel area. The cause of the fire, which was first reported at 1553 GMT (10:53 a.m. EST), wasn't immediately known.
RETAIL
WWD

Pomellato Unveils New Video, Spearheads Campaign to Support Ukrainian Women

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Pomellato on Tuesday will unveil the fifth chapter of its Pomellato for Women campaign with a new video for International Women’s Day 2022. Jane Fonda, who has been part of the project since its launch in 2018, is once again participating in the video, which this year includes yet another group of diverse role models: Italian actress and director Valeria Golino, recently seen in “The Morning Show”;  Chinese actress and producer Yao Chen; Australian actress, writer and producer Rebel Wilson; American actress, singer and trailblazer Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, the first transgender woman to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Talks Always Being Told Movies With Black Stars Won't Do Well Worldwide As New Madea Movie Hits Milestone

Tyler Perry’s beloved character Madea is back and the statistics are in: a lot of people watched her return. A Madea Homecoming debuted on Netflix last week and quickly became the No. 1 movie on the streamer, not only in the United States but in numerous countries around the world. As Perry celebrates the milestone, he’s reflecting on how the success of the movie opposes the messages the industry initially told him about the viability of his films.
Marie Claire

Meghan’s Four-Word Response to Prince Charles’ Offer to Walk Her Down the Aisle

Just before her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle found out her father, Thomas Markle, would not be attending and, therefore, couldn’t walk her down the aisle as planned. Her soon-to-be father-in-law Prince Charles stepped in and offered to walk her down the aisle. But, in a new book, royal author Robert Hardman reveals Meghan’s exact response to the Prince of Wales’ offer, which he says showed she was “confident and independent.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Leaving the US

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are headed back to their roots across the pond. According to the Mirror, Ozzy and Sharon are leaving Los Angeles in order to move back to the United Kingdom. During an interview with the publication, Ozzy explained that they were making the move because of the increasing tax rates that they would face if they continue to reside in California.
WWD

Oak + Fort, Vancouver-based Firm, Makes Inroads in the U.S.

Click here to read the full article. Oak + Fort, the Vancouver-based contemporary lifestyle brand, has kept a low profile in the U.S. but now wants to make a bigger splash. The company experienced a 132 percent growth rate in the U.S. market last year, and will open nine stores in North America in 2022, including units in Tyson’s Corner, Va., Topanga, Calif., and Boston, as well as a pop-up at Westfield Santa Anita mall in Arcadia, Calif.More from WWDShiatzy Chen RTW Fall 2022Backstage at Giambattista Valli RTW Fall 2022Germanier RTW Fall 2022 Since starting the company in 2010, Min Kang, the founder...
ARCADIA, CA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
55K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy