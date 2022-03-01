ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Man arrested for threatening to cut the ‘gay’ out of his brother

By Rob Garguilo
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aJLCF_0eSI3SSJ00

Miami-Dade police officers arrested David Martinez, 35, after a violent dispute was called in between Martinez and his brother Thursday night.

According to police, the victim stated that Martinez had been acting strangely since Wednesday night.

The victim, his brother, stated Martinez had threatened him while sharpening a large kitchen knife, telling him he was going to cut the “gay” out of him.

Martinez told his brother that he was going to kill him, so the victim left the house before Martinez told him to go back to the house, police said.

Eventually, the brother was able to leave the house and call a friend to get help from the police.

According to authorities, Martinez was uncooperative with officers, so they waited until other units arrived to take Martinez into custody.

Martinez faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, false imprisonment and resisting an officer without violence.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Gay#Police#False Imprisonment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy