Man arrested for threatening to cut the ‘gay’ out of his brother

Miami-Dade police officers arrested David Martinez, 35, after a violent dispute was called in between Martinez and his brother Thursday night.

According to police, the victim stated that Martinez had been acting strangely since Wednesday night.

The victim, his brother, stated Martinez had threatened him while sharpening a large kitchen knife, telling him he was going to cut the “gay” out of him.

Martinez told his brother that he was going to kill him, so the victim left the house before Martinez told him to go back to the house, police said.

Eventually, the brother was able to leave the house and call a friend to get help from the police.

According to authorities, Martinez was uncooperative with officers, so they waited until other units arrived to take Martinez into custody.

Martinez faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, false imprisonment and resisting an officer without violence.