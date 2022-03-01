ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Global Factory Activity Strong In Feb But Ukraine Crisis Clouds Outlook

By Jonathan Cable, Leika Kihara
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFactories around the world sustained a brisk recovery in February amid signs the Omicron coronavirus variant was having less of an impact, but the Ukraine crisis has rapidly emerged as a risk to supply chains and is likely to exacerbate cost pressures. Strong international sanctions against Russia in response...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Comerica Bank#Ukraine#Omicron#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Fitch#The Bank Of England#Reuters#The European Central Bank#Eu#Ecb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Markets Insider

Biden has yet to wield one of his biggest weapons in the war on Russia's economy

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden made it sound as though the US had fired every gun on deck at Russia, at least when it comes to economic sanctions. The reality is more complicated. It's true that the Biden administration has levied some harsh sanctions against Russia, while maintaining a united front with European allies who have closer ties to Russia's economy. That's no small achievement. America and its allies have frozen assets held by Russia's central banks, curtailed their global financial transactions, banned Russian flights from European and US airspace, and levied sanctions against assets owned by hundreds of individuals and companies associated with Vladimir Putin's government, including Putin himself and members of his inner circle. A new Justice Department unit called Task Force KleptoCapture is digging into economic crimes committed by Russian oligarchs, including attempts to evade the new sanctions. And after years of serving as a haven for the oligarchs, the US is finally moving to crack down on the Delaware and Nevada shell companies they use to hide their billions. "Future historians may look at the Russian invasion as the turning point in the broader anti-kleptocracy fight," says Casey Michel, the author of "American Kleptocracy."
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy