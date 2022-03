One of the many issues that MLB owners and the MLBPA have fought over during the MLB lockout is the number of teams that would make it to the playoffs. Reportedly, the MLBPA wanted to have 12 teams in the playoffs whereas the MLB owners wanted 14 teams in, because more money can be made in the postseason and mediocre teams can make it to the postseason. However, the sides reportedly agreed on a 12-team postseason.

