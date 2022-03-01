ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tories claw back ground on Labour with Boris's personal ratings improving by 13 POINTS in a week amid Ukraine crisis

By James Tapsfield, Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Tories are clawing back ground on Labour as Boris Johnson oversees the response to the Ukraine crisis, according to a poll.

Research by Redfield & Wilton Strategies showed Keir Starmer's lead has been trimmed from six points to three over the past week.

Meanwhile, the PM's personal ratings have surged after plummeting amid the Partygate row.

Some 32 per cent said they approved of his performance, up by seven points from a week ago. And the proportion disapproving was down six points at 50 per cent.

The net rating of minus 18 is the best Mr Johnson has recorded since the start of the year.

Research by Redfield & Wilton Strategies showed Keir Starmer's lead has been trimmed from six points to three over the past week
Mr Johnson has been playing a leading role coordinating the international response to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The PM is pictured arriving in Poland today

The premier has been playing a leading role coordinating the international response to Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

He is visiting Poland and Ukraine today, and has been speaking almost daily to President Vlodymyr Zelensky.

Tough sanctions have been imposed on Russia, cutting off banks and sending the rouble into freefall.

The poll put Labour on 38 per cent - down one over the past week - while the Tories were up two on 35 per cent.

The gap has not been narrower between the main parties in a Redfield & Wilton poll this year.

It suggests the PM has been benefiting from his handling of the Ukraine crisis.

However, Mr Johnson is still awaiting the results of the police probe into Partygate.

Tories have been threatening to move against the leader if he is fined for attending lockdown-busting gatherings in Downing Street.

But Cabinet ministers have been voicing growing confidence that Mr Johnson can ride out the scandal even if he is punished.

The PM's personal ratings have surged over the past week after plummeting amid the Partygate row

Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
POLITICO

The U.S. won’t repeat it’s sending Stingers to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Two senior U.S. officials openly said this week that the United States was sending Stinger missiles to Ukraine — but now neither the White House, Pentagon nor State Department will openly confirm that’s the case. On Tuesday,...
MILITARY
