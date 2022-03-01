Convicted felon arrested for stealing vehicle during “special operation”

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A convicted felon was arrested after police found a stolen vehicle during a "special operation" conducted by the BATTLE team on Monday afternoon in Pueblo County.

According to Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, convicted felon, Samuel Rivera, 34, was part of a "special operation" conducted by the members of the BATTLE (Beating Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement) team. In the operation, law enforcement found a handgun and drugs.

The BATTLE team is group of law enforcement and detectives from Pueblo County Sheriff’s detectives, Pueblo police and the State Patrol. On Monday, BATTLE team were working an operation in Pueblo County just when they found a reported stolen 2015 Land Rover from Colorado Springs. Members of the BATTLE team contacted the driver of the vehicle, Rivera but noticed he was not the registered owner.

Police say detectives from the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office led the investigation. They learned Rivera was in possession of a handgun and 8.5 grams of fentanyl, 1.5 grams of heroin, and 1.5 grams of methamphetamine.

Rivera was booked into the Pueblo County Jail. He was charged with the following:

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Unlawful distribution of a controlled substance

Three counts of possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Three counts of a protection order violation

A warrant for domestic violence

