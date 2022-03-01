ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

February recap: Warmer and drier than usual

By Meteorologist Lauren Hope
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V24jM_0eSHzrMq00

Southwest Florida experienced unseasonable heat throughout February. Most days ran above average and only four days ran below average. The second half of the month featured several days with record heat.

Over 70 percent of the month featured above average temperatures. Since the beginning of the year, Fort Myers has already set six record highs with only one record low.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30qO6G_0eSHzrMq00

La Nina, a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean, is partly to blame. This pattern tends to lead to warmer than usual and drier than usual conditions for the southeast. The Climate Prediction Center has placed a 77 percent chance that La Nina will last for the Northern Hemisphere until May. This means that above average temperatures are expected as we transition into March.

The average temperature for Ft. Myers in January was 65.7 degrees. For February, it was 71.1 degrees. Both of these months came in above average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YvNsZ_0eSHzrMq00

Regarding rainfall, conditions have been drier than usual so far this year, even for the dry season. Ft. Myers is not in a rainfall deficit. The average amount of rainfall for Ft. Myers in February is 1.78 inches and we only accumulated less than a half of an inch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XAuoE_0eSHzrMq00

Count on the NBC 2 Weather Team to keep you informed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Sorting fact, disinformation amid Russian war on Ukraine

Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia’s invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening can be difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Thursday as Russia’s war on Ukraine was in its eighth day.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
The Associated Press

Russians, Belarusians out of Paralympics amid boycott risk

Faced with threats of withdrawals and growing animosity in the Athletes Village, organizers of the Winter Paralympics on Thursday reversed course and expelled athletes from Russia and Belarus. The about-face came less than 24 hours after the International Paralympic Committee announced it would allow Russians and Belarusians to compete when...
WORLD
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drier#Temperature#La Ni A
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy