February recap: Warmer and drier than usual

Southwest Florida experienced unseasonable heat throughout February. Most days ran above average and only four days ran below average. The second half of the month featured several days with record heat.

Over 70 percent of the month featured above average temperatures. Since the beginning of the year, Fort Myers has already set six record highs with only one record low.

La Nina, a climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean, is partly to blame. This pattern tends to lead to warmer than usual and drier than usual conditions for the southeast. The Climate Prediction Center has placed a 77 percent chance that La Nina will last for the Northern Hemisphere until May. This means that above average temperatures are expected as we transition into March.

The average temperature for Ft. Myers in January was 65.7 degrees. For February, it was 71.1 degrees. Both of these months came in above average.

Regarding rainfall, conditions have been drier than usual so far this year, even for the dry season. Ft. Myers is not in a rainfall deficit. The average amount of rainfall for Ft. Myers in February is 1.78 inches and we only accumulated less than a half of an inch.

