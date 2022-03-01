As conflict in Ukraine escalates, so do fake donation sites looking to get your money

Pro-Ukraine demonstrations A demonstrator clutches a placard during a rally in support of Ukraine, during a protest on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Mass. MIT has severed ties with a research university it helped establish in Russia, citing the country's "unacceptable" invasion of Ukraine. The Cambridge university said it notified the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Moscow on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, that it was exercising its right to terminate the MIT Skoltech Program. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

There has been an outpouring of support for the people of Ukraine since Russia started invading the country.

But now, consumer agencies are issuing a warning over fake donation sites that they say are growing in number.

The motive: collect thousands of dollars from innocent people with good intentions.

The donation sites look legit, but it’s all an attempt to get your money.

Yuriy Babak said when he heard of sites deceptively asking for donations for humanitarian relief in Ukraine, he couldn’t believe it.

“I think that’s just not right,” Babak said. “That’s just unbelievable, that someone can start thinking about profiting from the situation that other people are in right now.”

Babak told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that he was born in Ukraine and has been living in the U.S. for 15 years.

Currently he serves on the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America in their Georgia chapter.

“It’s a nationwide organization that represents the interest of Ukrainians in the United States,” Babak said.

The organization is a vetted and reputable one that has been providing relief to Ukrainian citizens for decades.

“Whatever we raise we try to disperse it in small portions,” Babak said.

Babak told Lincoln that in just three days they’ve sent donations to military and hospital relief.

“Each day we are donating approximately around $12,000,” Babak said.

But consumer agencies are encouraging givers to be aware of who you’re giving your money to.

We Live Security, a research organization, said they’ve spotted a growing number of websites soliciting money under false pretenses of donations to Ukraine.

There are several things that you can look out for to help keep yourself from becoming a victim:

Websites that make vague claims about how the aid will be used.

Dramatic stories associated with the request for money.

Domain sites using brackets.

Scammers are also targeting your emails, text messages and social media sites.

One user posted an email to Reddit of a person posing as a Ukrainian in need with the request for money.

“And making fake pages to get the money that was supposed to be spent on medications to save children, to save women and elderly people,” Babak said.

The Better Businesses Bureau said if you’re looking for reputable charities to donate or give to, a “.org” is a good place to start.

In finding BBB-vetted charities, Babak said it’s maddening to think about the numbers of scammers trying to take advantage when his entire family is in Ukraine hearing bombs drop daily.

“Scary. Obviously, a lot of worrying about your relatives,” Babak said. “It’s really heartbreaking and feeling kind of helpless at the same time.”

If you have already given money to one of the fraudulent charities, it is likely that you will never see that money again.

Here is a list of ways to find a reputable donation site from the BBB.

You can also check out Give.org or the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America Georgia Branch for reputable donation sites.

