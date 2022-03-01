Oneida County Has an Urgent Need For Caseworkers — And They’re Hiring for Other Jobs, Too

We're Hiring for Clerical Data Entry | Office Assistant | Latest jobs for office boy | must apply for the job. Job Description: CTD Staffing is looking for several clerical assistants for one of our largest clients who has an office in Morristown. The duties will be processing applications, answering phone calls, data entry/processing, electronically saving, and working within multiple databases. Hours are Monday-Friday, 8-4:30 pm and pay is $11.25/hour WITH benefits. This role is on site and in the office. There will be opportunities for you to apply for permanent roles with the client which would include a pay raise! Please apply here or send resumes directly to me at jobsocean.net.

11 DAYS AGO