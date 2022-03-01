“Hank The Tank” Exonerated For His Crimes

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A wild 500-pound bear broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe and this isn’t the first time, police said This bear has broken into dozens of homes and has become quite a problem for locals. Known as “Hank the Tank,” the locals are contemplating whether or not to have the bear killed as they believe it may be the only option at this point. He’s well-known and now wanted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A spokesperson said the bear has damaged dozens of homes and is responsible for more than 150 calls. The Department of...

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO