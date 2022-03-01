ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Hank The Tank” Exonerated For His Crimes

kkoh.com
 3 days ago

Hank the Tank, the chubby black bear who was being sought for questioning by the...

www.kkoh.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sacramento

Bear Known As ‘Hank The Tank’ Breaks Into Home In South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A wild 500-pound bear broke into a home in South Lake Tahoe and this isn’t the first time, police said This bear has broken into dozens of homes and has become quite a problem for locals. Known as “Hank the Tank,” the locals are contemplating whether or not to have the bear killed as they believe it may be the only option at this point. He’s well-known and now wanted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A spokesperson said the bear has damaged dozens of homes and is responsible for more than 150 calls. The Department of...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
The Times-Reporter

Man, 74, admits firing gun into ground to scare son

A 74-year-old man was jailed Thursday morning on charges of domestic violence and aggravated menacing after he fired a handgun into the ground to scare his son, according to a report from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office.  The incident was reported at 5:54 a.m. in the 4800 block of McGuire Drive SE in the Dennison area. ...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Bear#Off The Hook#Chubby#Ins#The Bear League
Oxygen

Authorities Sought Out Psychic To Help Them Find A Missing Pregnant 15-Year-Old

When a 15-year-old disappeared from southwestern Michigan in 1993, authorities used all tools at their disposal — including psychics. Becky Stowe came from the small town of Niles, just north of the Indiana border. She and her family enjoyed summers at Lake Michigan filled with cookouts and campfires. That summer, the once-tomboyish child seemed to be coming into her own and started dating her crush, Robert Leamon.
NILES, MI

