Most profitable academies revealed with Chelsea best in Premier League after gaining £175m in transfer fees since 2015

By Kealan Hughes
 5 days ago

CHELSEA have the most successful academy in the Premier League in terms of income earned from player sales.

Dating back to July 2015, no Prem club has made more than the £175million Chelsea have garnered through academy player sales.

Only two Premier League clubs feature in the top ten
Tammy Abraham (left) and Fikayo Tomori both graduated from the academy before being sold for huge sums Credit: PA
The pair both made moves to Italy last summer Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Kylian Mbappe made the most expensive academy player transfer since 2015 Credit: Getty

Tammy Abraham's £34m departure to Roma last summer is their biggest academy outgoing, but that fee represents just 21 per cent of total earnings.

Another academy graduate who impressed in the first-team is Fikayo Tomori, who earned a £27m move to Milan in 2021 after impressing on loan at the club last season.

Nathan Ake and Marc Guehi also left for considerable sums while Armando Broja could add to the tally after being tipped to join Southampton for £25m.

Chelsea's academy is the eighth most profitable in the world since 2015 but they would be higher up the rankings had they sold first-team academy graduates such as Mason Mount, Reece James, Andreas Christensen and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Instead, Benfica's academy has produced more income than any other club in the world, with £316m, according to CIES Football Observatory.

The £113m sale of Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid in 2019 makes up a lot of that total, but they have still made £41m than second-ranked team Real Madrid.

Monaco round off the top three with £237m but Mbappe's £166m move to Paris Saint-Germain makes up 63 per cent of that total.

By comparison, Amad Diallo's £37m switch from Atalanta to Manchester United represents just 21 per cent of income, which suggests Monaco's position is a little misleading.

United, however, rank 49th on the list, which is the lowest of the Premier League's top six - goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is their most profitable academy player of the last six-and-a-half years.

Liverpool are the only other English club inside the top ten with £142m raised but they have not had a bigger academy product sale than Raheem Sterling, who left in 2015.

