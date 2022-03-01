ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Man killed in southwest Houston house fire, HFD confirms

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 6 days ago

A man died in a house fire in southwest Houston early Tuesday morning.

The Houston Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 4800 block of Kinglet at Redstart, which is near Post Oak and the I-610 South Loop, around 5:30 a.m.

SkyEye video showed smoke billowing out of the roof at 7 a.m. as firefighters doused the home with water.

Fire officials said two victims were being evaluated at the scene due to injuries sustained in the fire. They later confirmed that one man was pronounced dead.

Side streets in the area were blocked off as crews worked to put out the flames. Fire officials asked drivers to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

It's unclear what exactly caused the fire.

