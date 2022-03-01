New Delmarva skipper can ask dad, brother about managing

The Philadelphia Phillies introduced right fielder Bryce Harper on March 2, 2019, at the team’s Spring Training facility in Clearwater, Fla. At the initial press conference, Harper shook hands with Phillies owner John Middleton and general manager Matt Klentak. The sun was shining brightly as Harper took a seat next to his agent Scott Boras on top of the dugout at Spectrum Field. Philly is a football-first city; however, when the Phillies announced the signing of Harper to a 13-year deal for $330 million, excitement about baseball returned to the City of Brotherly Love. In his new Phillies jersey, Harper talked about how he could not “wait to be a part of the Phillies for a long period of time.”

