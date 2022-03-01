ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

New Delmarva skipper can ask dad, brother about managing

By Steve Melewski
masnsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe is from a famous baseball family and proud of the Alou name. His dad played and managed in the majors, and his brother managed in the big leagues the last two seasons. There is family experience to draw on as the Orioles’ Felipe Rojas Alou Jr. gets ready for his...

www.masnsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bryce Harper To Another League? MLB World Reacts

Bryce Harper is coming off a spectacular season that saw him earn MVP honors for the second time in his career. But with the MLB lockout keeping him off the field, Harper might be fielding offers from other baseball leagues. Taking to Instagram recently, Harper posted an image of him...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FOX Sports

Joey Gallo, Bryce Harper poke fun on social media amid MLB lockout

Amid the ongoing MLB lockout, the New York Yankees outfielder took to social media on Monday to share a few snapshots from his newly-minted professional profile. But it's not what you might think. LinkedIn describes itself as "the world's largest professional network with 810 million members in more than 200...
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB lockout news: Live updates as owners, MLBPA fail to reach deal ahead of league's deadline

After an extension of Monday's informal deadline, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association were unable to strike a new collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday that would end the owner-imposed lockout. MLB, which set a 5 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday for a deal, made what it called its "final" offer Tuesday afternoon, which was unanimously rejected by the union, per multiple reports.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Torre
Person
Frank Robinson
Person
Felipe Alou
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Who is LA’s Best First Baseman of the Last 30 Years?

Former Dodgers first baseman Adrián González officially retired from professional baseball a few weeks ago. Where does he rank among Dodgers first baseman over the 30 years?. According to some Dodgers fans, at least those that like Twitter polls, González is the second-best first baseman of the last three decades of Dodgers baseball.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Progress made, league extends self-imposed deadline to 5 p.m. ET Tuesday

Major League Baseball's owner-imposed lockout is on the precipice of compromising the regular season. Monday marked the league's self-imposed deadline for when a new collective bargaining agreement must be reached before regular-season games are canceled. This would mark the first time in 27 years that regular-season contests are impacted by a work stoppage. (The 2020 season was altered by the pandemic.)
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankee Legends: Lefty Gomez, “The Pride of the Yankees”

The New York Yankees have had a bevy of great pitchers over their illustrious history. One that is seldom talked about is Louis Gomez, mainly because he pitched so long ago for the Yankees. Today we take a look at his life and becoming one of the Yankees’ greatest pitchers. He had seven starts in World Series games and never lost a game. He pitched the Yankees to seven pennants and six World Championships.
MLB
IBWAA

Three Years Ago Today, The Phillies Introduced Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies introduced right fielder Bryce Harper on March 2, 2019, at the team’s Spring Training facility in Clearwater, Fla. At the initial press conference, Harper shook hands with Phillies owner John Middleton and general manager Matt Klentak. The sun was shining brightly as Harper took a seat next to his agent Scott Boras on top of the dugout at Spectrum Field. Philly is a football-first city; however, when the Phillies announced the signing of Harper to a 13-year deal for $330 million, excitement about baseball returned to the City of Brotherly Love. In his new Phillies jersey, Harper talked about how he could not “wait to be a part of the Phillies for a long period of time.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco Giants#New Challenge#Montreal Expos#Orioles#Shorebirds#The New York Mets#The National League#Dominican
CBS Sports

Yankees hire Hensley Meulens as assistant hitting coach

The New York Yankees announced Monday that Hensley Meulens has been hired as the club's assistant hitting coach. Back in December, the Yankees hired Dillon Lawson as their big-league hitting coach, so Meulens will be under Lawson, who had been the organization's minor-league hitting coordinator since 2018. In 2021, Marcus...
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: 1-time Yankees infielder agrees to join Red Sox TV broadcasts

The Greek God of Walks is back in Beantown. NESN, the TV home of the Boston Red Sox, reports it is “adding three new voices to its Red Sox broadcast team this season. Former players Kevin Millar and Kevin Youkilis and longtime columnist and radio personality Tony Massarotti will join the booth for select games, according to a source.”
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner Believes Derek Jeter Parted With Marlins Over Competitive Integrity

With MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA) were attempting to a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) by the league’s self-imposed deadline on Monday, Derek Jeter announced he was stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins. “Today I am announcing that the Miami Marlins and I are officially ending...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Orioles had interest in Donovan Solano

The Orioles had interest in Donovan Solano earlier this offseason, Roch Kubatko of MASNsports.com reports. The exact timing of the interest isn’t known. Since the O’s also signed Rougned Odor just prior to the start of the lockout, Kubatko observes that Baltimore might have simply chosen Odor over the 34-year-old Solano to address its infield needs.
MLB
MLB

Orioles add depth, sign trio to Minor League deals

BALTIMORE -- The Orioles on Wednesday added a trio of players to their organization from vastly different backgrounds, ages and skillsets, continuing to shore up regions of their Minor League operations. The club signed 34-year-old left-hander ﻿Buddy Baumann﻿, 24-year-old catcher Andres Angulo and soon-to-be 26-year-old right-hander Wes Robertson to Minor...
MLB
Empire Sports Media

New York Yankees/MLB News: Texas Rangers and Houston Astros series canceled, no CBA reached

Many thought it would end like this, and it has, a new Collective Bargaining Agreement could not be reached. The result is that MLB has canceled the first two series of the new season. The New York Yankees will miss the season opener with the Texas Rangers and the series with the Houston Astros. Next up would be the home opener with the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium and the series with the Toronto Blue Jays.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy