‘You’ve got seven days to live’ – Colby Covington sends Jorge Masvidal chilling warning ahead of UFC 272 grudge fight

By Stuart Atkins
The US Sun
 5 days ago
COLBY COVINGTON told Jorge Masvidal he has 'got seven days to live' in a chilling warning ahead of their UFC 272 grudge fight.

The welterweight rivals went from training partners, room mates and close friends to now bitter enemies.

Colby Covington told Jorge Masvidal he has 'got seven days to live' ahead of their UFC 272 Credit: Getty
Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington headline UFC 272 Credit: Getty Images - Getty

And they will put bragging rights on the line in Las Vegas to finally settle their toxic feud.

In episode one of the UFC's behind-the-scenes Embedded series, Covington started the pre-fight trash talk in sinister style.

He said: “Masvidal, you a dead man walking, you’ve got seven days to live, enjoy those last seven days."

The accusations and bad mouthing has stretched over three years now, but the talking will soon be over when the octagon door slams shut.

Covington added: “My mindset going into this fight is, I want to hurt this guy really bad, he’s ran his mouth enough about me and said some fake lies to the media.

"He tried to make up this narrative that I didn’t pay coaches which is the biggest lie I’ve ever heard.

“But he’s known for lying, he’s a criminal, he’s a thug, so, I want to hurt this guy bad.

“He hasn’t just backstabbed me, he’s backstabbed his family, he’s backstabbed a lot of people close to him.

"So, I’m gonna correct this and the universe is going to be very happy with what I do to him next weekend on pay-per-view."

The pair of former title challengers once cornered each other and planned for complete domination in the UFC side-by-side.

So even Covington, 33, himself admits he did not see the stunning fallout with Masvidal, 37 coming.

He said: “It’s beyond crazy, I didn’t think in my wildest dreams that this would be a point we’d be at where you know we’re better enemies.

“We talked about taking over the world together, and planning our plot against the world and the way he went about it was the most street Judas way you could go about it.

“It’s bittersweet, one thing, it’s great I get to beat this guy up, it’s a huge profile fight, but on the other it’s like, what could’ve been.

“It’s going to be fun punching the guy in the face and making him eat all the words.”

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal went from close friends to bitter enemies Credit: Instagram @gamebredfighter

