ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Vaping May Be Worse Than Smoking for Your Nose and Throat

By Robert Preidt
Elkhart Truth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- E-cigarette and hookah water pipe users may be...

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

COVID-19 will be more like smoking than the flu

Deaths from tobacco use and deaths from the pandemic have one thing in common. Many of them could have been prevented by a behavioral change. NYS extends authority to create COVID-19 regulations. The numbers. Not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a “modifiable health risk on par with smoking.” Smoking is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

Vaping Can Cause the Same Gum Disease as Cigarette Smoking

When electronic cigarettes arrived on the market over a decade ago, proponents touted the aerosol, battery-powered devices as a safer and healthier alternative to tobacco cigarettes, and even a potential way to help smokers kick their habit. But over the years, growing evidence against vaping’s supposed safety—and a 2019 outbreak...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

Vapers exhale from nose more often than cigarette smokers

E-cigarette vapers and hookah smokers are more than twice as likely to exhale particles through their nose compared with cigarette smokers, who favor exhaling the emissions from their mouth, a new study shows. The finding makes it plausible that the former group is at risk for inflammation and cancers of the nose, sinuses, and throat, conditions seen less often in cigarette smokers, according to the study authors.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipe Smoking#Vaping May#Healthday News
UPI News

Vaping may damage teeth, gums, study finds

Cigarette smoking is infamous for promoting gum disease, and now a new study adds to evidence that vaping also exacts a toll on the teeth and gums. Researchers found that people who use e-cigarettes have a unique bacterial composition in their mouths that likely spells trouble for their dental health. In fact, their oral microbes were more similar to that of cigarette smokers than to nonsmokers.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Houston Chronicle

Here are 6 healthy tips to lower your high blood pressure

Since February is American Heart Month, it’s a great time to prioritize not only your emotional heart health but your physical heart health as well. Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can increase risk for developing cardiovascular conditions like stroke or heart disease. There is a genetic component to hypertension risk, but many of the factors that set you up to have high blood pressure can be modified through nutrition, exercise, and stress management.
HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
IFLScience

People With Anxiety Are More Likely To Experience And Enjoy ASMR

Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
MENTAL HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

What Is Considered a Dangerous Heart Rate?

Your heart rate is the number of times your heart beats in one minute. It can be measured by taking your pulse—counting the number of heartbeats for one minute at the side of your neck, or the thumb side of your wrist. Having a heart rate that is too high or too low can be dangerous to your health.
HEALTH
Well+Good

‘I’m a Cardiologist and Magnesium Has Major Benefits for Your Heart Health’

I didn’t realize how many elements on the periodic table have heart health benefits, but magnesium is an MVP. To put it simply: magnesium plays an essential role in supporting muscle, nerve, energy levels, and brain function, according to the Mayo Clinic. However, its role in signaling muscle relaxation is why it’s so essential for your cardiovascular health.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy