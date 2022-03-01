ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Fewer Rainy Days Are Bringing Earlier Springs

By Robert Preidt
Elkhart Truth
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Never mind what the calendar says --...

www.elkharttruth.com

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Election day, and spring fever

Welcome to March everyone! This afternoon will continue nice with sunshine, light winds, and highs around 70.  But we don’t stop there, the unseasonably warm weather should be with us daily through Friday.  Tomorrow, Thursday, and Friday look to be the warmest days of this week with numbers ranging from 75 to 80, for most locations.  Slightly cooler […]
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Rainy days and warm temperatures ahead – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Some potent moisture is heading into the Pacific Northwest, which even for the Inland Northwest means a lot of wet weather in the days ahead. Temperatures will only dip into the mid 30s overnight and in some places temperatures may even rise as much warmer air settles over our area. Rain will continue through the night off-and-on with mountain snows above 3000 feet elevation. That snow level rise to between 4000 and 5000 feet on Monday morning and rise to over 6000 feet by Tuesday. There will be some notable consequences of this that we’ll discuss later.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

6 Invasive Insects You Should Need To Kill Immediately According to Scientists

Insects are cool (overlooking all legs). They break down by eating the dead and pollinating the plants, so we can grow enough plants to feed the world. Conservation encourages us to protect wildlife, especially insects that are currently under the barrels of insect apocalypse. According yo Gizmodo, experts have asked...
WILDLIFE
veranda.com

These are the 10 Best Flowering Trees for Your Garden

A well-planned garden includes layers of color and texture and overflows with annuals, perennials, and shrubs. But flowering trees are the showpiece of any landscape, no matter what the season. They offer shade, provide structure to your garden’s design, and serve as a focal point or a backdrop in mixed borders. Flowering trees also attract pollinators, like bees and butterflies, as well as birds to your garden. In addition, many flowering trees burst into bloom in late winter or early spring, precisely when you don’t think you can stand one more dreary day.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

The Worst Poisonous and Invasive Plants for Your Yard

When you think of unwanted plants, things like dandelions, quack grass and other common weeds that bully their way into your yard and garden probably come to mind. But occasionally, we inadvertently plant a seedy character that takes over the garden, gets you itching or causes a whopper of a stomach ache (or worse) if eaten.
GARDENING
natureworldnews.com

Midwest, Northeast Brace For Massive Winter Storm Bringing Heavy Snow and Ice

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a new weather forecast of the continuance of the winter storm from Friday until Sunday. The storm has already caused widespread travel disruption and infrastructural damage over recent days. Due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, multiple areas of the Midwest and Northeast regions have been affected.
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Rainy day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Light rain to start the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. We’re headed to the lower 60s today with showers and storms through the afternoon. We have a Flood Watch in effect for the southern half of the state through early Wednesday morning. We could see 1-2″ of rain by the end of the day. Lows will bottom out in the mid 20s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDAM-TV

Warm and rainy weather will continue over the next few days.

This evening will be warm and cloudy as temperatures fall into the upper 60s after sunset. Lows will be in the mid 60s overnight. Tomorrow will be warm and cloudy once again with highs near 80°. A few hit-or-miss showers will also be possible in the afternoon. Expect more...
ENVIRONMENT
Dallas News

Warm weather brings taste of spring

An early preview of spring continues this week with above normal temperatures for the first days of March. Highs will once again climb into the mid 70s across North Texas today under sunny skies. The warm pattern will continue for the rest of the week and into the weekend. As...
TEXAS STATE
KXLY

Another rainy night and day ahead – Mark

Showers are welcoming us into March, but we do have some warmer temperatures. A Flood Watch is in place through Wednesday for North Idaho. Our highs are well above average for this time of year and it’s like that all across the state. We’ll get a small break from...
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Gray and rainy this weekend before a stretch of sunny days

Clouds keep temperatures over ten degrees below average both Saturday and Sunday. In between, another wave of rain moves through North Alabama. We'll pick up about three quarters of an inch of rain, but it won't be enough to create flash flooding concerns. Lows each morning will be in the 30s with highs near 50.
ENVIRONMENT
News Channel 25

Muggy & rainy to start the day, cold & windy to finish

CENTRAL TEXAS — Grab the umbrella as you're walking out the door! We're dealing with a few showers this morning that will impact your morning commute. No severe weather is expected with this activity, but some gusty winds could occur. Give yourself some extra time since the roads will be wet this morning.
TEXAS STATE
Hello Magazine

5 simple gardening jobs you can do now before spring

Spring is just around the corner, and while the UK has still been experiencing snow and storms in recent weeks, it will soon be time to get back out in the garden once again. But how can you prepare your garden for spring, and what jobs should you focus on now to ensure your garden is in full bloom by the time the warmer weather arrives?
GARDENING
100.5 The River

Ready for Spring? It’s a Sure Sign When the Butterflies Bloom!

It's almost here, Spring, that is, and it is less than one month away, Sunday, March 20. The sure sign that it is so close is the Butterflies Are Blooming at the Meijer Gardens is about ready to begin. That exciting exhibition is even closer, beginning next Tuesday, March 1st and running through Saturday April 30!
ANIMALS

