The world has seen images of Russian military might rolling through Ukraine’s suburbs, past modest houses and open fields and toward its cities. We have seen miles of Russian armored vehicles headed toward the capital, Kyiv, and heard the fearful prediction that they would surround it. Citizens have attempted to halt the tanks and soldiers with molotov cocktails, their own body and their seething outrage. Ukrainians have not thwarted the Russian invasion, but they have slowed it. And in those lapses and pauses, the Western world has had an opportunity to assess and parse its capacity for empathy.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO