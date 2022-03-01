ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucifer and S.W.A.T. actor Kather Sei charged over LA drugs ring & supplying fentanyl that killed Bed Head founder’s son

By Adrian Zorzut
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
LUCIFER and S.W.A.T. actor Kather Sei has been charged with helping run an LA drug ring and supplying the fentanyl that killed a tycoon's son.

The tragic death of Ray Mascolo, 37, in Beverly Hills, exposed a narcotics racket that stretched across Hollywood, prosecutors say.

Kather Sei has been charged with providing a substance which killed Ray Mascolo Credit: Facebook/Kather Sei
Sei was a struggling Hollywood actor who played in S.W.A.T. and Lucifer Credit: Facebook/Kather Sei
Mascolo, 33, was found dead on the kitchen floor of his home in November 2020 Credit: Facebook

Mascolo, the son of Toni&Guy USA founders Bruno and Kyara Mascolo, was found dead on his kitchen floor after ingesting a lethal dose of fentanyl dropped off by Sei in November 2020, according to the LA Times.

The Hollywood actor and his alleged drug kingpin girlfriend, Mirela "Mimi" Todorova, 33, were arrested on Saturday and officially charged with two counts of distributing narcotics that resulted in death.

A Department of Justice department indictment shows the couple were charged with allegedly "delivering fentanyl-laced pills" that killed Mascolo and that Sei had been working for Todorova since June of that year and made $200 for a six-hour shift.

It also alleges that Todorova provided cellphones and drugs and counterfeit "oxycodone pills containing fentanyl" to Sei and other drivers who would then allegedly distribute them to customers, MSN reports.

Todorova allegedly allowed Sei to access her Hollywood home where the drugs that killed Mascolo were collected and distributed.

The 33-year-old was allegedly at her Mexico home at the time taking care of her pet jaguar, Princess, court documents show.

On the night before his death, Mascolo texted Todorova, saying: "Heyy. What's good babe. Been a f***ing minute.U got bars, lean, girl? But Intl super fire giirl," referring to Xanax and a codeine-based product, which Mascolo was known to abuse.

Mascolo broke his year of sobriety and ordered $150 worth of Oxycontin delivered to his Beverly Hills home where he was found dead beside his pet Chihuahua on November 16, 2020.

In March 2021, Todorova was arrested by DEA agents after they found nine plastic bags containing pills containing fentanyl.

They also seized more than 900 grams of coccaine, katemine and other drugs as well as Bulgarian, Canadian, and US passports, the criminal filing said.

Todorova had Mascolo's number saved under the name "Ray - Client Rich Kid".

It's alleged she used a network of at least 19 drivers - including Sei - to ferry the drugs to numerous clients and $750,0000 in drug deal in 2019 and even bought before herself a £152,000 Telsa.

Todorova has denied the charges.

If found guilty, she and Sei face 20 years in prison.

Mirela Todorova is being accused of running a drug ring that stretched across Hollywood Credit: U.S. District Court

