Biden to make 1st State of the Union address Tuesday

By Raquel Martin
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden will deliver his first of the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday.

White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said while domestic economic issues like inflation and the pandemic will remain a top priority in the president’s speech, Biden will also address the crisis in Ukraine.

Jean-Pierre said the president would use his platform to show the U.S. and its allies are united behind Ukraine. The speech will also highlight the president’s efforts to try and isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We have to stand for democracy,” said Jean-Pierre. “We are sending a very loud message to President Putin.”

The U.S. and European allies have recently issued increasingly harsh sanctions against Russia’s central banking system and deployed billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-VA, says Biden should showcase his efforts in addressing the Ukraine crisis.

“America is back in terms of our international leadership,” said Warner. “The fact the coalition he has built — not just European nations but countries like Japan, Korea and Taiwan — I think he needs to address it.”

Some Republicans in Congress say the Biden administration must go further. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, said sanctions might not be enough to deter Putin and urged the president to increase military spending on the Senate floor.

The White House has not announced plans for additional military spending but is calling on Congress to pass a multi-billion dollar security package for Ukraine.

POLITICO

Joe Biden has rejected another Trump request to shield a new set of White House records from the Jan. 6 committee. This time they appear to concern Mike Pence.

There's a Louie Gohmert tie here too. The specifics: In a Feb. 1 letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the National Archives — which houses Donald Trump’s White House records — Remus indicated that a new tranche of documents sought by Jan. 6 investigators includes “communications concerning the former Vice President’s responsibilities as President of the Senate in certifying the vote of presidential electors on January 6, 2021."
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

