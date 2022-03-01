ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Target navigates tricky holiday season, posts strong outlook

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkDwZ_0eSHsxLJ00
Target-Results The bullseye logo on the Target store in the South Bay neighborhood of Boston, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. Target pushed through headwinds — from inflation to congested ports — to deliver solid results for the three-month period that included the crucial holiday shopping season. The Minneapolis-based discount retailer reported Tuesday that its fiscal fourth-quarter profits rose nearly 12%, while sales increased 9.4%. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Target pushed through headwinds — from inflation to congested ports — to deliver solid results for the three-month period that included the crucial holiday shopping season.

Fourth-quarter profit rose nearly 12%, sales increased 9.4% and the Minneapolis retailer on Tuesday released an upbeat revenue outlook for 2022.

Retailers are facing rising costs for everything from labor to shipping as supply chain backups hit companies worldwide. Target, because of its size, was able to charter vessels and fill its shelves ahead of the holiday shipping crunch.

Yet Target was not unscathed and cost pressures from 2021 are carrying over into this year.

Gross margins fell from 26.8% during the fourth quarter of 2020, to 25.7% in the most recent quarter. And Target said Tuesday that margins in the first quarter will be lower last year.

That did not phase investor who drove shares up more than 12% before the opening bell.

Target's advantage competing against massive rivals can be found in its 1,900 stores, which have become become the equivalent to Amazon's “fulfilment centers.” Aisles have been filling with shoppers again as the pandemic wanes and behind the scenes, online orders are taken, goods are packed and shipped or prepared for curbside pickup at Target stores that are critical to satisfying digital sales, which rose 9.2% in the quarter.

Digital sales growth reached nearly $13 billion in 2021 and more than 95% of Target’s fourth-quarter sales were fulfilled at its stores.

“We’re getting more efficient, more productive — and that’s flowing through to the bottom line,” CEO Brian Cornell said on CNBC.

Net income for the quarter that ended Jan. 29 reached $1.54 billion, or $3.21 per share. Adjusted earnings per share for the latest quarter was $3.19, easily topping the $2.85 that industry analysts were looking for, according to FactSet. It also topped last year's fourth-quarter profit of $1.38 billion, or $2.73 per share.

Revenue was $31 billion compared with Wall Street projections of $31.32 billion.

The company registered an 8.9% increase in sales at stores opened at least a year.

Target expects low- to mid-single digit revenue growth for the current fiscal year.

That comes as the retailer Target aims to recruit and hold on its workers with higher pay. The company announced Monday that it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.

The company is also expanding its partnerships with various brands. Last year, it began rolling out Ulta Beauty shops in its stores as part of a deal with the beauty retailer. It plans to eventually have shops in 800 of its stores.

Target has roughly 350,000 employees in the U.S.

_______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Abercrombie CEO Dissects ‘Fundamental Shift’ in Store Strategy

Click here to read the full article. While the rearview mirror shows inventory receipt delays and the Omicron surge hurting Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s fourth quarter results, the company’s focused on 2022 as it begins a new chapter as a net-store opener for the first time since 2008. In a Nutshell: Investors weren’t happy with fourth quarter results that missed Wall Street’s profit and sales estimates, sending shares of Abercrombie down 15.7 percent to $30.24 shortly after the start of trading on Wednesday. “Following inventory receipt delays that impacted the peak holiday selling period, sales trends initially improved as product began to...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

This Unstoppable Retail Stock Posted a Record Holiday Period

Retailers have had a rough time during the coronavirus pandemic. Strict lockdown measures to stop the spread of the virus created an extremely difficult operating environment, and many of these businesses (especially the smaller ones) have struggled just to survive. Even as COVID-19-related restrictions eased, ongoing supply chain challenges coupled with soaring inflation have kept the headwinds blowing for many in this sector.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Holiday Shopping#Holiday Season#Outlook#Minimum Wages#Digital#Cnbc#Factset
pymnts

96% of Target’s Q4 Sales Fulfilled in-Store, Retailer Invests in Ease and Convenience

Less than a week after unveiling its innovative curbside returns and Starbucks partnership, Target has given investors another dose of news that is sending the stock higher. Not only did the Minnesota-based owner of 1,900 retail locations cap off a “year of record growth” on the back of a pandemic and stimulus-check-aided prior period, but it did so in a manner that is distinctly different than anything the big box chain has done in the past 100 years.
RETAIL
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NBC Los Angeles

Walmart Says Shoppers Are on Alert as Grocery Bills Climb

Walmart Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs said the retailer's own research shows consumers are paying attention to prices, even if they aren't trading down to cheaper brands or buying smaller packages. The big-box retailer said it has the same number of rollbacks, or temporary price reductions, as it did at...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Tacoma News Tribune

Walmart Has a Plan to Take Down Amazon, Target

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report stand as Godzilla and King Kong of retail with Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report sort standing off to the side as a meaningful player, but not a true contender for the throne. It's a fairly close competition at the top with Walmart delivering $152.9 billion in total revenue in the fourth quarter while Amazon delivered $137.4 billion and Target had a respectable, but distant $25.65 billion in total sales as of the third quarter. Target to release fourth quarter results on March 1.
NFL
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheStreet

Target Joins Walmart and Amazon in Retail's Big 3

Retail giant Target's (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report fortunes were dwindling around this time, eight years ago, the Minneapolis retailer was suffering from the financial fallout of one of the largest credit card thefts in history. During fourth quarter 2013, Target experienced a data breach in which an intruder...
RETAIL
AOL Corp

Stock up on KN95s: These FDA-authorized masks are on sale for $2 a pop at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Masks are as important as ever to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, thanks to the rise of the highly infectious Omicron variant. And, while you might have tossed your old masks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all Americans — regardless of vaccination status — mask up indoors where there is substantial risk or high spread of COVID-19.
SHOPPING
bizjournals

Target bumps starting pay again, to as high as $24/hour

Target Corp. on Monday said it will boost its starting pay for workers beyond $15 an hour and expand health benefits for employees and families. The Minneapolis-based retailer said its new starting wage for hourly workers at Target stores, supply chain facilities and headquarters locations will range from $15 to $24 per hour. The highest wages won't be available everywhere or for all jobs — warehouse workers often make more than store employees, for example — but Target (NYSE: TGT) said the goal was to position itself "as a wage leader in every market where it operates."
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Target to add Starbucks orders and returns to its curbside pickup service

The new additions are not yet available but instead are a part of a planned expansion of the Drive Up service in fall 2022 (Q3), Target said. Initially, the enhancements will be piloted by store employees before rolling out to Target customers in select test markets, the company told TechCrunch. Likely, Target’s hometown market of Minneapolis will be among the first testers. However, Target declined to say which cities or how many stores would gain the features or when it expected the changes to roll out more broadly.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Target Is Raising Wages to Refresh Business and Set New Standard in Retail

Target plans to raise its hourly pay in another effort to attract more employees and keep those who already work at its stores. On Monday, the company said it would raise its minimum hourly pay range to between $15 and $24 for employees at Target stores, supply-chain facilities, and headquarters. The exact range will depend on the market, but Target wants to be a "wage leader in every market where it operates," the company said.
BUSINESS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
53K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy