This Dress Has Outrageously Good Reviews and Happens to Look Triple the Price

I know everyone thinks they love shoes, but I really love shoes. Especially as someone who tends to dress in basics, they often are the focal point of my outfit and the first thing I choose when getting dressed. And while I've always been this way, my obsession has only been heightened since I'm currently expecting baby number two, investing in new clothes that I won't be able to wear for at least another six months just doesn't feel like the smartest move right now. So, accessories it is!

