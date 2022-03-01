This Dress Has Outrageously Good Reviews and Happens to Look Triple the Price

When it comes to weddings trends, we’ve seen them all—the rise (and fall) of punny hashtags (#TurnDownforWatts, #HappilyEverAlvarez), pistachio wedding dresses, and when the pandemic struck, microweddings were all the rage. More recently, it seems like there's an uptick of millennials incorporating a little magic from the cosmos in their garb. That’s right, the generation that is utterly obsessed with all things astrology—zodiac signs, horoscopes, Mercury retrograde—is taking their love for the sky above a step further by waving goodbye to conventional wedding dresses and opting for a little bit of sparkle and shine. Introducing: cosmic wedding dresses.
