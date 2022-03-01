ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matt Barr to Star in ‘Walker: Independence’ Pilot at The CW

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
The Sanford Herald
 3 days ago

Matt Barr, who plays Hoyt Rawlins in The CW‘s Walker, has been cast in the upcoming spinoff sequel Walker: Independence as...

www.sanfordherald.com

Deadline

‘Walker’: Jared Padalecki Gets New Partner As Ashley Reyes Joins CW Drama As Series Regular

Ashley Reyes (How I Met Your Father, American Gods) has been tapped as a lead opposite Jared Padalecki in the CW's Walker. Reyes, who has joined the cast as a series regular, will first appear in the next episode, "Nudge", slated to premiere March 3. Reyes succeeds Lindsay Morgan who exited Walker earlier this season for personal reasons after playing Walker's (Padalecki) partner Micki Ramirez since the pilot. Reyes will play a new character, Cassie, who is Walker's new partner. A spirited, uncensored, strong Texas Ranger based in Dallas who served as a Texas state...
TV SERIES
The Sanford Herald

Farrah Forke has died, aged 54.

'Wings' actress Farrah Forke has died, aged 54. The 'Lois and Clark' star passed away from cancer at her home in Texas. on February 25.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

Porsha Williams Accused of Being Messy While Promoting Kandi Burruss’ New Spinoff

Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore have clashed on RHOA for years. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore clashed with Porsha Williams during their first season on the show. For Kenya, Porsha crossed the line when she referred to Kenya as Miss America. Turns out, Kenya won the Miss USA title in 1993. So she thought Porsha was intentionally being shady. However, Porsha said this wasn’t the case. And she just honestly got the two pageants mixed up. But she wasn’t trying to come for Kenya’s accomplishments.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Matt Barr
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert stuns in skinny jeans in first performance since sad loss

Miranda Lambert put on a brave face on Saturday in her first performance since announcing the sad death of her friend and bandmate, Scotty Wray. The country superstar looked gorgeous in a silver sequined top with a plunging neckline, pairing it with a studded white belt, skinny jeans, and a fringed jacket to sing at the NHL Stadium Series in Nashville, TN, on Saturday. Miranda entertained the packed-out crowd at the Nissan Stadium with renditions of Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home) and Kerosene.
NASHVILLE, TN
SheKnows

The Young and the RestlessSpoilers

This is gonna get intense, and we are here… for… it. In Soaps.com’s latest spoilers for The Young and the Restless from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4, Victoria takes a gamble that’s sure to catch Daddy off guard, Victor makes good on a threat (which is gonna be very, very bad for Ashland!), and Sharon and Phyllis take turns dropping truth bombs on their exes. What’s more, Michael’s in so far over his head that Lauren fears he might lose it! Get all the deets on these teases and more below…
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson makes exciting announcement - and royal fans will be thrilled

Sarah, Duchess of York has shared some exciting news with her Instagram followers - Storytime with Fergie and Friends is coming back to her YouTube channel this week. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 62-year-old author shared a screenshot of the announcement which read: "Little Red and Storytime with Fergie and Friends recommences on Thursday 3rd March. World Book Day!"
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’: Juliana Harkavy To Star In ABC Revival Pilot

Juliana Harkavy has been cast as a lead in ABC drama pilot L.A. Law, a revival of the iconic Steven Bochco legal drama. She joins original cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen, who are reprising their roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, respectively, as well as fellow new series regulars Hari Nef, Toks Olagundoye, Ian Duff and John Harlan Kim. In the pilot, written by Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, the venerable law firm of McKenzie Brackman — now named Becker Rollins...
TV & VIDEOS
#The Cw
Popculture

Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight's Marriage: What to Remember

They say opposites attract. And in the case of Adrianne Curry and Christopher Knight, it couldn't be more accurate. Curry was a rags to riches story who with the help of an unlikely reality television experiment found fame and fortune. Knight was a child star looking for a big comeback when they first locked eyes. Curry's fame came when she was crowned the season 1 winner of America's Next Top Model. Tyra Banks knew she could turn Curry into a supermodel the moment she saw her. Knight is known most for his role on the beloved family sitcom The Brady Bunch as Peter Brady. Though the relationship appeared odd, to them, it made sense.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Sanford Herald

Dolph Lundgren: The Expendables 4 will be the biggest movie yet

Dolph Lundgren says 'The Expendables 4' will be the biggest movie in the franchise yet. The 64-year-old star is reprising his role as Gunner Jensen in the new installment of the action franchise and says the budget for the new movie will be bigger than any of its predecessors.
MOVIES
Distractify

Everything to Know About 'Walker: Independence,' a 'Walker' Prequel Set in The Late 1800s

It seems like just yesterday we were all hyped about the arrival of Jared Padalecki's Walker, and now the drama series is well into its second season on the CW. The series is a reimagining of the beloved Chuck Norris action series from the 1990s. In it, Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki) balances a busy schedule of busting bad guys all while trying to raise his teenage children in the absence of his dearly departed matriarch.
TV SERIES
Black Enterprise

Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Files for Divorce from ‘Flavor of Love 2’ Winner Deelishis — and It’s Getting Messy

Santana and Deelishis initially met through Instagram in late 2019. The two eventually married six months later and separated on Nov. 7 as Santana states that their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Primetimer

SEAL Team star Max Thieriot to star in CBS drama pilot Cal Fire, may juggle both shows

Cal Fire is a passion project for Thieriot, who came up with the idea and co-wrote the pilot based on his experiences growing up in Northern California's fire country, where prison inmates are regularly enlisted to fight wildfires. Because of Cal Fire, Thieriot is the only SEAL Team star not signed on for the recently renewed Season 6. But according to Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, "if Cal Fire gets picked up to series, he could potentially do both shows. I hear everyone is talking and there are positive signs that things would be figured out." Because of the uncertainty, SEAL Team's Season 5 finale ended on a cliffhanger for Thieriot's character, Clay Spenser. Andreeva says that on Cal Fire, "Thieriot will play the lead character, young convict Bode Donovan...Seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region."
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Sanford Herald

Robert Smith reveals album title for one of The Cure's upcoming albums

Robert Smith has let slip that one of The Cure's upcoming albums is called 'Songs Of The Lost World'. The 'Friday I'm in Love' rockers are known to be working on two distinctively different records, while frontman Robert is also preparing a solo record.
MUSIC
The Sanford Herald

Gwen Stefani launches a beauty brand

Gwen Stefani has launched a beauty brand. The 52-year-old pop star decided to create GXVE - which launches online on Thursday (03.02.2022) after a lifetime of being asked about what lipstick she uses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Sanford Herald

Dave Grohl has no desire to go solo

Dave Grohl would hate to go solo. The Foo Fighters frontman has insisted the 'Everlong' band's new horror-comedy film, 'Studio 666', is full of "really hilarious rock and roll cliches", and Dave doesn't want to leave the band to embark on his own career.
MUSIC

