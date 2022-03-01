ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Samsung tops Europe smartphone market in 2021, while Realme sees impressive growth

By Sean
gizmochina.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had recently reported on Samsung taking the throne in the LATAM (Latin American) smartphone market. And now, a new report has revealed that the brand has even topped the handset market in Europe in 2021. According to a Strategy Analytics report, the South Korean tech giant continued to...

UPI News

Samsung tops global TV market for 16th straight year

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Samsung Electronics topped the world's 2021 TV market for the 16th consecutive year, according to London-based consultancy Omdia. Samsung's market share decreased slightly from 31.9% in 2020 to 29.5% in 2021 in terms of sales revenue, Omdia announced Sunday, but the figure was high enough to beat its competitors.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Realme C25_Y smartphone unveiled

Realme has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the new Realme C25_Y, the handset is equipped with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display that has an HD+ resolution. The Realme C25_Y smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T610 mobile processor and it also comes...
CELL PHONES
Government Technology

Is Samsung also throttling its smartphones?

First we caught Apple doing it. Then OnePlus. Now Samsung. Who’s next?. Smartphone makers seem to really want to slow down our devices. According to TechRadar, a number of users have discovered that certain apps were being throttled on their Samsung Galaxy S22s. Twitter user @GaryeonHan, along with numerous users in South Korea, found that the devices’ Game Optimizing Service was throttling the performance of 10,000 apps and games.
CELL PHONES
#Europe#Smartphone Market#Smart Phone#Ios#Latam#Latin American#Strategy Analytics#South Korean#Chinese#Oppo
The Independent

Realme creates the ‘world’s fastest charging smartphone’

Chinese phone manufacturer Realme has said its next flagship smartphone will be the fastest charging in the world, able to reach 50% battery life in only five minutes.Realme said its GT Neo3 phone, announced during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) tech show in Barcelona, would use new technology it calls UltraDart Charging Architecture (UDCA).That technology can support between 100W and 200W charging, which the company says also remains safe and does not change the lifecycle of the battery, which if true would be a substantial step forward in charging technology.4 years in the making, #realme Labs presents 150W UltraDart, the...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Realme V25 smartphone launched in China

Realme has launched a new smartphone in China, the Realme V25, and the handset shares some specifications with the new Realme 9 Pro. The new Realme V25 comes with a 6.6 inch LCD display that features a Full HD resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The device is powered by...
RETAIL
Apple Insider

Apple maintains second-place spot in Europe smartphone market in 2021

Apple is maintaining its iPhone market share in Europe as the current top brand, Samsung, declined and newcomer Realme broke into the top five for the first time. The Cupertino tech giant held a 23% share of the European market throughout 2021, according to new data from Strategy Analytics. Apple's iPhone saw 11% year-over-year growth, allowing its market share to remain relatively steady from the year prior.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Report: Samsung deliberately slowing down thousands of apps on Galaxy devices

We've seen smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down the performance of their old smartphones in order to preserve battery life and, often, to urge the customer to upgrade. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands have been caught doing this. Now, according to a new report, Samsung is also deliberately slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps on Galaxy smartphones.
CELL PHONES

