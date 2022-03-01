Robert Pattinson Had Major Hearing Issues Playing Batman

Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend, Suki Waterhouse, ‘both want to get married and have a family together,’ a source says. Robert Pattinson, 35, is currently splitting his focus between his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse, 30, and the highly-anticipated The Batman, in which he stars as the iconic caped crusader opposite Zoe Kravitz. But after the film comes out on March 4, Robert plans to give his girlfriend his full attention as the pair take the next steps in their romance. “For the past few years, Rob has been working non-stop on films. But he has cleared his schedule completely following the release of Batman for a reason,” a source close to Robert told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

