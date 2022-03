RESERVE — East St. John High School in Reserve is among the schools receiving funding from the Louisiana Restaurant Association Education Foundation this Spring. LRAEF is pleased to announce it has distributed $25,914 to ProStart® programs around the state through its ProStart Program Support Fund. Since 2014, the LRAEF has awarded $349,469 to its ProStart programs—funds which in part are made up from grants from our 2022 partner organizations the National Restaurant Association Education Foundation, JP Morgan Chase Bank Foundation and the Fore! Kids Foundation.

RESERVE, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO