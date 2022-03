It has been an incredibly long time coming, but Rockstar Games had today confirmed that it's working on Grand Theft Auto 6. Although this wasn't the specific name that Rockstar gave to the project, the studio did confirm that it's working on the next mainline entry in the GTA series. And while details are still sparse when it comes to learning some of the specifics related to the game, it's good to now have confirmation that Rockstar is working on what will likely become GTA 6.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 27 DAYS AGO