Scottsbluff, Neb.– Healthy Blue Nebraska is partnering with United Way of Western Nebraska to help food insecure families throughout Western Nebraska with a $25,000 donation to United Way of Western Nebraska’s Fighting Hunger in Our Community Program. This generous contribution will allow United Way to ensure that hundreds of Western Nebraska residents will have access to necessary food for their families through food distributions for food insecure families including seniors, low-income families and those experiencing food insecurity.

SCOTTSBLUFF, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO