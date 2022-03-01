On This Day: 1 March 1994

Click here to read the full article. Justin H. Min graduated from Cornell University with degrees in government and English, and after dabbling in law and a stint in journalism, he had a “crisis” moment where he decided to pursue acting. A recurring role on the Netflix hit “The Umbrella Academy” as Ben Hargreeves proved so popular he became a regular. Now he’s making his feature film debut in Kogonada’s “After Yang,” which A24 releases March 4, in which he plays an android companion to a young girl named Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja). When Yang breaks down, Mika’s father (Colin Farrell)...
