ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

Stash House Discovered Following Multi-Vehicle Chase

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFdIJ_0eSHpT1Q00

EDINBURG, TX – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted five migrant smuggling attempts resulting in 36 arrests. These five migrant smuggling events occurred within a four-hour time frame in the morning hours of Feb. 23, 2022.

On Feb. 23, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents received an anonymous tip about a black minivan and a black Chevrolet Camaro picking up possible migrants in Los Ebanos, Texas. A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper spotted the two vehicles and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.  Both vehicles failed to yield and two vehicle pursuits ensued.

The pursuit with the Camaro ended when it struck a civilian vehicle near El Pinto Road. No injuries were reported at that location. Three unlawfully present migrants were apprehended: two from Honduras, and one from China. The United States citizen juvenile driver was also arrested. DPS took custody of the driver to charge him with human smuggling and evading with a vehicle.

During the minivan pursuit, the driver lost control and wrecked into a palm tree on U.S. Highway 83 near La Joya. Six of the seven noncitizens were transported to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries. DPS retained custody of the driver, a Mexican national, to charge him with human smuggling resulting in serious bodily injury, smuggling under the age of 18 years of age, evading with vehicle, evading on foot, and failure to stop and render aid.

Later that morning, RGV agents working near La Gloria, Texas, attempted to initiate an immigration inspection on the occupants of a gray Toyota Tundra pickup truck. The driver failed to yield and led the agents on a vehicle pursuit. The truck drove through a ranch perimeter fence before the occupants bailed out of the vehicle. Agents searched the surrounding area and apprehended two migrants unlawfully in the U.S. The driver was not located.

Shortly thereafter, DPS requested assistance from MCS agents with a vehicle pursuit near Palmview. Eight migrants unlawfully present in the U.S., to include the Mexican national driver, were apprehended. Two of the migrants were being transported in the trunk of the Ford Fusion. The driver will be charged at the state level for smuggling of persons and evading with a vehicle. The migrants were transported to a Border Patrol facility for processing.

Around the same time, RGV agents received information of a suspected stash house in Rio Grande City, Texas. RGV agents along with the DPS and Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), convened at the residence and encountered 11 people, determined to be in the United States illegally.  The nationals of the Dominican Republic, India, and Mexico were placed under arrest without incident.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.  Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV .

Comments / 0

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Armed Illegal Aliens Arrested in South Texas Stash Houses

EDINBURG TX – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents interdicted two migrant smuggling events that resulted in 21 illegal alien arrests and one firearm seizure. On Feb. 28, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents patrolling Garceno encountered footprints of a small group of individuals leading away from the Rio Grande. Agents followed the tracks to a residence and requested assistance from the Starr County Sheriff’s Office. Inside the residence, they encountered 13 people, determined to be in the United States illegally. The nationals of El Salvador and Mexico were…
EDINBURG, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Possession of Hard Drugs Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 17 suspects were arrested in Tom Green County on Wednesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 17 arrests on Wednesday including the following: Domingo Gomez was arrested for possession of marijuana, possession…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Alert Border Agents Seize $2.5 Million Worth of Cocaine & a Big Rig from Mexico

ROMA, TX —U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Roma Port of Entry cargo facility recently seized $2.5 million in cocaine within a tractor trailer. “Our frontline CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry seized a significant amount of hard narcotics in the cargo environment utilizing an effective combination of inspections experience and technology and helped keep our community safe in the process,” said Port Director Andres Guerra, Roma Port of Entry.
ROMA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Capital Murder Suspect Transferred to the Tom Green County Jail

SAN ANGELO, TX – A capital murder suspect was transferred into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Wednesday from the Taylor County Jail in Abilene. According to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, on Mar. 2 at 11:20 a.m., Amethyst Deanda was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for capital murder. San Angelo LIVE! first reported that Deanda was arrested in Abilene on Feb. 21. For more see: 17-Year-Old Girl Arrested and Charged with Capital Murder in Tom Green County Deanda, 18, of Abilene, was indicted by Tom Green County Jury for playing a role in the death of…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edinburg, TX
City
China, TX
Edinburg, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
La Joya, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Palmview, TX
Local
Texas Cars
San Angelo LIVE!

Possession of Wacky Tobaccy Tops Tuesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 15 suspects were arrested in Tom Green County on Tuesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 15 arrests on Tuesday including the following: Tammy Cano was jailed for COMM possession of marijuana at 5:19 p.m. Her…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

US 190 Closed Near San Saba for Reported Fatal Crash

SAN SABA, TX — A fatal crash in San Saba County has closed U.S. 190 according to TxDOT and the San Saba County Sheriff’s Office. According to witnesses, a young woman was killed in a crash. Then, while rerouting traffic around the crash area, a secondary crash happened. We do not have further details. Other unconfirmed details are that a passenger car or pickup driven by a woman in her mid-20s collided with an 18-wheeler that was turning into a private drive. Both vehicles erupted into flames. The later crash during the re-routing involved a head-on collision and three persons are reported…
SAN SABA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Truck Stolen Along with the Ashes of a Family's Pets

SAN ANTONIO, TX – A family who had their truck stolen last week lost more than a set of wheels.  According to a San Antonio news outlet, on Feb. 24, the San Antonio Police Department was alerted that a Ford F-250 had been stolen from a local funeral home. When they arrived they spoke with the owners of the truck. They quickly learned that the family was more worried about what was inside of the truck than the truck itself. Inside of the truck was the ashes of the family's recently deceased pets; a toy poodle named Bebe and an umbrella cockatoo named Pearl.  The husband had just picked up…
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests of Intoxicated Minors Top the Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 28 suspects were arrested in Tom Green County over the weekend. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 28 arrests on Saturday and Sunday including the following: Alexandru Aschilean was arrested for class c assault…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Mexico#Smuggling#Stash House#Mexican#Toyota Tundra
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Awards Legislative Medal of Honor to Fallen Heroes

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott posthumously awarded the Texas Legislative Medal of Honor to U.S. Army Pvt. Marcelino Serna and U.S. Coast Guard Seaman Apprentice William Ray Flores on Wednesday. The Texas Legislative Medal of Honor is the highest military decoration awarded to a member of the state or federal military forces by the State of Texas. The awards were accepted by members of Pvt. Serna's and Seaman Apprentice Flores' respective families. Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, the Adjutant General of Texas, joined Governor Abbott for the award ceremony at the Governor's Mansion. “For their…
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

UPDATE: Hotel Shooting Deemed Murder-Suicide

ABILENE, TX – The Abilene Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and one seriously injured Sunday.  According to the Abilene Police Department, on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, just after 6 a.m. officers with Abilene Police Department were called to a hotel located in the 3500 Block of West Lake Road in North Abilene for a call of an injured subject. Police arrived to find a deceased man in one of the motel rooms. A female, who was also in the room with the male and was known to him, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound. She is currently listed in…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Armed and Dangerous Suspect on the Run After Courthouse Shooting

SNYDER, TX – A shooting at the Scurry County Courthouse in Snyder has led authorities on the hunt for the dangerous suspect, Iban Robles. According to the Snyder Police Department, Robles, 23, of Snyder, is wanted for deadly conduct for a shooting that occurred on Friday, Feb. 25. Robles is a hispanic male who is described as 5'6" and 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.  If anyone has information on this individuals whereabouts contact the police department at (325) 573-0261 immediately. THIS SUSPECT SHOULD BE CONSIDERED ARMED AND DANGEROUS! Do not attempt to approach or make…
SNYDER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
San Angelo LIVE!

Let Go of Me Lucky Charms! Dastardly Dope Runners Stuff Weed into Boxes of Beloved Cereal

LOUISVILLE, Ky—Drug Smugglers will go to any lengths to ship their narcotics in and out of the U.S. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have found drugs hidden in car parts, religious paintings, tombstones, clothing…the list is endless. The latest seizure was discovered by CBP officers in Louisville. They seized four pounds of marijuana that was concealed inside a box of Lucky Charms cereal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
San Angelo LIVE!

Covid-19 Viral Infections Are on the Decline in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO – The Covid-19 virus and its variants are on the decline in Tom Green County if the trend continues following the same pattern of the last week.   According to San Angelo Health officials, there were only 12 new Covid-19 infections reported in San Angelo on Tuesday.   Below is the daily COVID-19 report: March 1, 2022 COVID-19 report Total positive cases: 40,815 Active cases: 181 Currently hospitalized: 6 New positives: 12 New deaths: 0
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Man Indicted for Evading Arrest in a Stolen San Angelo Police Cruiser

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man has been indicted by a Tom Green County grand jury for violating a protective order then stealing a marked San Angelo police vehicle. According to court documents on November 3, 2021, San Angelo police were dispatched to the 600 block of MaCann Street regarding a violated protective order. The subject, identified as Michael Ray Rodriguez, violated the protective order by assaulting the protected party. While attempted to take Rodriguez into custody, he fled on foot. Rodriguez then used a San Angelo police cruiser to run from police. He was refusing to stop…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Aliens Crash Through Private Fences Evading Border Agents

EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted five migrant smuggling attempts resulting in 26 arrests this week. Tuesday morning, RGV agents initiated a traffic stop on a grey Toyota Tundra, however, the driver failed to yield, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit came to an end north of Edinburg when the driver crashed with a perimeter fence and continued driving onto the property. With the assistance of an air asset, five illegal aliens were apprehended. The migrants are citizens of Honduras and El Salvador. The driver was not located. Later that morning, RGV…
EDINBURG, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Agents Rescue Illegal Immigrant Woman Who was Drowning in the Rio Grande

EAGLE PASS – Border agents assigned to Del Rio Sector’s Eagle Pass South Station rescued a Nicaraguan woman stranded in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Feb. 16. At approximately 11:15 a.m., 20 migrants attempted to illegally enter the United States by wading across the Rio Grande near Rosetta Orchards. After crossing the river, three Nicaraguan juveniles informed agents that their mother was still in the river. The Eagle Pass South Station Marine Unit responded and observed an adult female in the river unable to continue toward the shore. She was grasping onto cane brush growing out of the…
EAGLE PASS, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Parol Agents Arrest Transnational MS-13 Gang Members in the Valley

EDINBURG – Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Border Patrol agents arrested four Salvadoran MS-13  gang members this week. On Feb. 15, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a Salvadoran national near Hidalgo, whose record checks revealed he is a Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member.  In 2020, the man was sentenced to five months incarceration and one year of supervised release in Baltimore, Maryland, for an immigration violation. He was subsequently removed from the United States. That afternoon, MCS processing agents discovered a Salvadoran national whose record checks revealed…
EDINBURG, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
701K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy