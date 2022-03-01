ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United confirm their hunt for a new manager has officially begun as they search for the man to 'get us back challenging for top domestic and European trophies'... with Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino top of the list

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Manchester United are in the process of conducting a 'thorough' search for a new manager who can 'get them back challenging for top domestic and European trophies', the club's football director John Murtough said.

As the club's latest financial figures revealed a 7.3 per cent increase in revenues as the Covid pandemic recedes, Murtough outlined United's ambition to return to the pinnacle of English and European football under their new manager.

Ralf Rangnick has served as interim boss since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's sacking in November last year with Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag among the candidates to take over permanently in the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7fx8_0eSHpLCq00
Manchester United football director John Murtough said the club is conducting a 'thorough' search for a manager who can deliver success and silverware
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6aUU_0eSHpLCq00
Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is among contenders for the Man United job
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TJPpC_0eSHpLCq00
Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is another name in the frame as the manager hunt gets underway

Murtough said: 'We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season.'

'I want to reiterate however that this is not the ultimate objective for Manchester United, and everyone at the club is focused on challenging for the top trophies.

'We are now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer, with the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles.'

Paris Saint-Germain manager Pochettino, who has Premier League experience with Southampton and Tottenham, could become available if the French club fail to win the Champions League this season.

Ten Hag, who has achieved considerable success with Dutch club Ajax, is favoured by many United fans because of his brand of attacking football.

But United face an uphill struggle to finish in the Premier League top four this season and qualify for the Champions League.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hW4Pj_0eSHpLCq00
Ralf Rangnick will serve as United's interim manager until the end of the current season

They dropped two important points in Saturday's goalless draw at home to Watford, meaning Arsenal are only two points behind fourth-placed United but with three games in hand.

Rangnick's side now face a tough set of fixtures, including meetings with title-chasing Manchester City and Liverpool.

United drew 1-1 with Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie last week but in all likelihood their trophy drought will continue for a fifth season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ka5kW_0eSHpLCq00
Cristiano Ronaldo cuts a dejected figure as United were held goalless by Watford on Saturday

Jose Mourinho was manager when United last lifted a trophy, winning the EFL Cup and the UEFA Europa League in 2017.

Murtough said the women's team are 'enjoying a strong campaign' under Marc Skinner, with work having begun to recruit a head of women's football, while he flagged United's recent appointment of a director of data science.

Murtough told investors: 'Overall, while there is potential for further improvement and progress, we do feel that we now have the right structures in place across our men's, women's and academy teams to support long-term success and we will continue working relentlessly and investing to achieve that.'

