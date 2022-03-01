The Sun Will Come Out in March for St. Catherine’s Players Production of Annie

At a house in the San Fernando Valley, Paul Thomas Anderson, the writer-director of Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and, most recently, the coming-of-age comedy Licorice Pizza, which has been nominated for three Oscars, was setting up a photograph of his newest star, Alana Haim, next to an icy blue, kidney-shaped pool. This ranch-style house, which Anderson owns but does not live in, was built in 1951 and has been lovingly preserved: The kitchen has bright yellow floral wallpaper and knotty pine cabinets; the wall-size fireplace is made of slabs of granite; and the window seats, which span the outer border of the living room, are turquoise cotton rectangles. Like Licorice Pizza, which is set in 1973, the house recalls the scenic charms of California’s past, a history that endlessly intrigues Anderson.

