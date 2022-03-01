ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sun Will Come Out in March for St. Catherine’s Players Production of Annie

By greenwichfreepress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet Your Tickets for St. Catherine’s Players production of Annie!. Tickets are available to purchase exclusively online to see Annie, the St. Catherine’s Players 41st annual production. Performances are on March 4, 5, 6, 11, 12 and 13, with curtain times on Fridays at 8:00pm, Saturdays at...

