A state champion wrestler, a high-scoring hockey player and a top basketball player: Vote for Oshkosh/Fond du Lac athlete of the week

By Ricardo Arguello, Oshkosh Northwestern
 2 days ago
Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the Northwestern/Fond du Lac Reporter high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Bree Rock of North Fond du Lac girls basketball won last week's poll with 635 out of 1,278 votes.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

You can make a nomination for a future player of the week by sending an email to rarguello@postcrescent.com by 3 p.m. Sunday. Do not send votes to this address.

Here is the ballot. If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

