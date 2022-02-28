Get Marty: Neighborhood Hero gets surprise swimming pool

Nearly 600 families are able to stay warm this winter thanks to the generosity of people who donated during this year's Get Marty 2022 KDKA Radio Warmathon to benefit Dollar Energy Fund . That includes more than 200 Neighborhood Heroes who are people that $180 or more.

Watch the video on this page to see me surprise one of those Neighborhood Heroes with a free pool from Dale Kleiner's Swimming Pool Discounters !

Here comes the surprise, free pool for our Neighborhood Hero, Steve! Photo credit Get Marty

Way to go Steve! We hope your dozen grandkids enjoy the pool this summer.

Thanks again to Dale and Jeanie Kleiner and the team at Swimming Pool Discounters for their generosity as well as all of our other sponsors who donated incentives for donors, including:

· Candelore’s Barking Beauties

· Cuccaro Plumbing

· Cucina Bella

· COIT Cleaning and Restoration

· EAS Roofing

· Joseph Tambellini Restaurant

· Levin Furniture

· Matt Mertz Plumbing

· Metropolitan Windows

· Mr. Waterheater

· Napa Prime Chophouse

· Oakmont Bakery

· Off the Hook Seafood & Grill

· Prime Butcher

· Sarris Candies

· Salon Vivace

· Smallman Street Deli

· Totin’s Diner

Photo credit Dollar Energy Fund

Together we hit a huge home run to help the Dollar Energy Fund keep people's gas and electricity on this winter. The grand total raised:

Photo credit Dollar Energy Fund

You can still donate to support Dollar Energy Fund by going to warmathon.com or by mail: