Like almost every young woman in New York, I like to think of myself as a sort of Carrie Bradshaw type. I live pretty close to the fantasy characters' home, find myself at the same restaurants although 20 years have passed, and also have quite the affinity for shoes. At this exact moment, I write from my home where many pairs sit lined up outside of my closet. Unlike Ms. Bradshaw, I wasn't blessed with a walk-through closet and am trying to show them all into tiny spaces. I've given up and they currently remain scattered throughout my small space. They're so pretty to look at that it doesn't bother me one bit.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO