Stellantis aims to double revenue to 300 billion euros by 2030

Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) reported FY21 Pro Forma sales growth of 14% year-on-year, to €152 billion, versus €133.9 billion the previous year. On a Pro Forma basis, North America revenue rose 15% Y/Y to €69.7 billion, South America increased 71% to €10.7 billion, Europe 5% to €59 billion, Middle East & Africa rose 9% to €5.2 billion, China and India & Asia Pacific grew 24.4% to €3.9 billion.
LONDON — Western nations have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a raft of sanctions intended to cripple the country's economy, and economists suggest it could work. The Group of Seven, or G-7, major economies have imposed unprecedented punitive sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia along with...
American firms such as Apple and Disney have reduced their business in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine but Chinese technology firms have remained silent on the issue. Companies including Huawei, Xiaomi and Alibaba declined to comment when contacted by CNBC about whether they would cut their business in Russia.
PARIS (Reuters) - French customs have seized a yacht belonging to Rosneft boss Igor Sechin as it tried to leave the Mediterranean port of La Ciotat in a breach of EU sanctions on Russian oligarchs, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. The move came as western states are implementing massive...
HONG KONG, March 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Russia is destroying what China is trying to build. Having refused to condemn President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and suppressed domestic criticism of Russia, Beijing is alienating many eastern European countries where it is constructing trade, investment and technology relationships under its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative.
The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
VMware on Thursday published its fourth quarter financial results, narrowly beating market expectations and delivering 24% growth in Subscription and SaaS ARR for fiscal year 2022. The company's non-GAAP net income for the fourth quarter was $855 million, or $2.02 per diluted share. Revenue for the fourth quarter was $3.53...
Workday narrowly beat Wall Street estimates for the fourth quarter, reporting revenue growth of 21.6%. The company, which makes cloud ERP and financials software, reported fourth quarter revenue of $1.38 billion. Subscription revenue was $1.23 billion, up 22.2% from a year ago. Workday reported earnings of 78 cents a share.
LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of new Western sanctions against Russia have fuelled fears about supplies of key commodities produced and exported by Russian companies. See for a Factbox on commodity price gains since the close on Feb. 23, the day before the...
Russian stock exchange analyst Alexander Butmanov is toasting to what he is viewing as the death of the Russian stock market. Butmanov, founder of financial technology company DTI Algorithmic, appeared on a markets-centered television show only to pull out a soda and toast to the end of the market as he knows it, according to local media.
March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week cut the number oil rigs even as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove crude prices to their highest since 2008. U.S. oil rigs fell three to 519 in the week to March 4, their first weekly decline since January, while gas rigs rose three to 130, their highest since December 2019, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. , ,
SoFi released Tuesday its annual earnings report, including fourth quarter results ending on December 31, 2021. The company reported quarterly non-GAAP earnings of $4.6 million on adjusted revenue of $280 million, up 54% from last year, with an EPS of $1.70. The company reported annual non-GAAP earnings of $30.2 million,...
