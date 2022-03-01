'Going Public': Learn the Art and Science of Valuation

Are solar panels worth it when it comes to saving money on your energy bills?. In recent years, it's a question more and more people are asking. In 2020, the global output for solar power energy was 156 terawatt-hours, according to the International Energy Agency. Over 13,400 megawatts of that energy was produced by the United Kingdom, which accounted for over a million installations, according to the UK Government. Between 2020 and 2021, the installation of solar panels also increased by an impressive 1.6%. The solar energy market is projected to grow 20.5% to $222.3 billion (around £164 billion) from 2019 to 2026, according to ResearchandMarkets.com.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO