ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Horizon Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

DUBLIN (AP) _ Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $173.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

Victoria's Secret: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) _ Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $246.1 million. The Reynoldsburg, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $2.70 per share. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
MySanAntonio

American Eagle: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $50.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 25 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Zacks Investment Research#Ap#Automated Insights
MySanAntonio

BlackRock Kelso: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp. (BKCC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $6.7 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 8 cents per share. The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $12.6 million in...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Burlington Stores: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) _ Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $121.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Burlington, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.80. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for non-recurring costs, were $2.53 per share. The results missed Wall Street...
BURLINGTON, NJ
MySanAntonio

Descartes Systems: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) _ The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSGX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $19.2 million. On a per-share basis, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. The logistics provider posted revenue of $112.4 million in the period. For the year, the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MySanAntonio

Globe Specialty Metals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Globe Specialty Metals Inc. (GSM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $66.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the London-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 23 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Green Thumb Industries net income edges up, beats estimates

Green Thumb Industries Inc. GTII, -7.68% GTBIF, -5.60% said Tuesday its fourth-quarter net income rose to $22.81 million, or 10 cents a share, from $22.47 million, or 11 cents a share in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose by 37.4% to $243.6 million, from $177.2 million in the year-ago quarter as the cannabis company grew scale in its consumer packaged goods and retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania. Fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, amortization and depreciation (Ebitda) rose to $75.6 million from $61.3 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected Green Thumb Industries to earn 8 cents a share on $238 million of revenue. Shares of Green Thumb Industries are down 13.7% so far in 2022, compared to a drop of 15.6% by the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Down 15% After Q4 Earnings, Is Skillz Stock a Buy Right Now?

Skillz ( SKLZ -1.34% ) stock is down 15.4% after the company reported earnings on Feb. 24. Investors were not pleased with continued losses on the bottom line. To make matters worse, management has remained on the same path for the last several quarters, investing aggressively in sales and marketing. The stock price's fall after earnings is on top of a more massive crash last year. Is the stock finally cheap enough to buy? Let's address that below.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Intl General Insurance

Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Intl General Insurance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23. Intl General Insurance bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Broadwind Q4 Earnings

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Broadwind missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.21 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $14.31 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MySanAntonio

Toronto-Dominion: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.95 billion. The bank, based in Toronto, said it had earnings of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.64 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Entravision Comms

Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Entravision Comms will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15. Entravision Comms bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Grid Dynamics Holdings

Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-03-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Grid Dynamics Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. Grid Dynamics Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Target Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks opened on a downbeat note this morning, amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Following the market opening Tuesday, the Dow traded down 0.81% to 33,616.69 while the NASDAQ fell 0.22% to 13,721.63. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.49% to 4,352.50. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed by 1.6%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why ChemoCentryx Shares Are Falling

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares are trading lower by 12.8% at $25.70 Wednesday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results. ChemoCentryx reported quarterly losses of 58 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 50 cents per share. ChemoCentryx also reported quarterly...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy