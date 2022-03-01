Ukraine's 20 athletes expected to make it for Paralympics

VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
China said Beijing and Moscow are "partners" but not allies as it pledged to not interfere in the Ukraine crisis. It came as a senior US defence official said China was in the "awkward" position of trying to sustain ties with Moscow during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Young Russian elites are advocating for peace in Ukraine on social media, highlighting the generational divide that threatens Putin's power in Russia.
VLADIMIR Putin will "go for blood beyond Ukraine" and could spark a "global massacre" if he isn't stopped now, Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aide has warned. As Russian troops continue to advance across the war-torn country, Andriy Yermak - head of the Ukrainian presidential office - has begged the West for more help as Kyiv remains under siege.
A WOMAN was detained after the word 'murder' was painted in giant red letters outside of the Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C. The woman was wearing a hoodie with a face mask on as she was surrounded by six cops on Thursday morning. In front of her, 'MURDER' could be...
A Ukrainian mechanic said he tried to sink a Russian tycoon's superyacht in Majorca, the largest island off the eastern coast of Spain, after seeing a video of Russia's attack on Kyiv.
China may already be sharing data with Russia, and America wouldn't stand "a fighting chance" if the two superpowers combined their cyberwarfare capabilities, the U.S. Air Force's former chief software officer told Fox News. "Not many nations would be able to push back," Nicolas Chaillan told Fox News. "I don't...
As Russia invades Ukraine, Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has been trying to hand the club over to the trustees of The Chelsea Foundation, in a move that many believe is an attempt to spare the club of sanctions that might be placed on him or the club. Mikhail Prokhorov...
WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence had predicted a blistering assault by Moscow that would quickly mobilize the vast Russian air power that its military assembled in order to dominate Ukraine's skies. But the first six days have confounded those expectations and instead seen...
RUSSIA has warned that hacking its satellites is an act of war after the country's space agency was reportedly hit by a cyberattack. Yesterday hacker group Anonymous claimed it had shutdown Roscosmos so that officials have "no more control over their spy satellites." 🔵 Read our Russia - Ukraine live...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday issued a dire appeal for help as Russia's attacks across the country intensified. "The end of the world has arrived," Zelensky said during a televised news conference in Kyiv. He appealed to Western leaders who have resisted calls to set up a no-fly zone...
A Ukrainian sailor who tried to sink a superyacht allegedly belonging to his Russian boss in Spain after the war broke out, is determined to sign up with the Ukrainian army to fight for his homeland.Taras Ostapchuk, 55, a mechanical engineer, is headed towards the war-torn Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by train after flying to Warsaw in Poland. He shared a picture with a Ukrainian road sign in the background, according to a Spanish newspaper Ultima Hora."I am going to fight for my country,” he told the newspaper. "I have never picked up a gun, but if necessary I...
LONDON — Western nations have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with a raft of sanctions intended to cripple the country's economy, and economists suggest it could work. The Group of Seven, or G-7, major economies have imposed unprecedented punitive sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia along with...
LVIV, March 2 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba said on Wednesday he had spoken with his South Korean counterpart about South Korea's plan to participate in sanction against Russia. "The Republic of Korea strongly condemns Russian aggression against Ukraine and plans to take active part in sanctions pressure...
(Reuters) - A Texas software developer and a cook in British Columbia are among dozens of Americans and Canadians answering Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion. With their governments refusing to send troops to Ukraine out of fear of sparking a world war, Americans and Canadians told...
