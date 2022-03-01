ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Father kills 3 children, woman in California church shooting

By Chloe Folmar, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) — A father reportedly killed his three children, a woman and himself at a Sacramento church Monday evening, in what authorities are describing as a “domestic violence” incident.

Sgt. Rod Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said that the three children were all under 15, reports FOX 40 Sacramento .

“This was not a random shooting,” said Grassman, according to the Sacramento Bee . The shooter and victims “all knew each other,” he said.

Grassmann also called the shooting a “domestic violence incident,” according to USA Today .

The woman who was killed seems to have been supervising the shooter’s visit with his children, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The shooter came in and — what appears to be — killed the person [who] was supervising the visit, killed his own three children and then turned the gun on himself,” Sherriff Scott Jones told the Bee. He said that the woman may have been a church employee or a social worker.

Law enforcement said that they were called by a church employee who heard gunshots around 5 p.m.

“This is an unspeakable tragedy. It happens too often, and tonight it happened in our backyard,” wrote Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a tweet after the shooting.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted : “Another senseless act of gun violence in America – this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating.”

