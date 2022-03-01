ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Fat Tuesday: What to know about the unofficial start of Lent

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mmlgf_0eSHmZr300

(NEXSTAR) – The Lenten season is here for Christians and the unofficial first day has arrived: Fat Tuesday.

Fat Tuesday – otherwise known by its French name, Mardi Gras – is the last day before Lent begins on March 2, or Ash Wednesday, according to the Christian calendar.

On Ash Wednesday and throughout Lent, Christians “engage in acts of prayer, fasting and almsgiving” for a period of 40 days leading up to Easter, Kim Mandelkow , director of the Office for Worship for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee explained.

Why 40 days? It commemorates the same amount of time Jesus spent fasting in the desert before starting his public ministry, according to Father Martin Schlag, a professor and chair of Catholic Social Thought at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.

What to know about rising rent prices in 2022

As a last hurrah before fasting for the six weeks of Lent, Fat Tuesday is usually marked by celebrations and indulgence. As Mandelkow explains, some use the day as a chance to “clear their homes of any delicious and perishable foods” so as not to waste any while they abstain from meat, dairy, and sugar.

Fr. Schlag also points to fatty foods like eggs, milk, butter, and cheese. In the mid to late 1900s, Christians were instructed to abstain from eggs and dairy products, in addition to meat.

“So no milk, no butter, no cheese,” he explains. “And that’s why on Tuesday, the last day before lent, everybody said, ‘Well, we have to eat all the butter that’s left, and all the cheese that’s left, all the eggs that are left.’ And so that became Fat Tuesday because you had to eat all the fat or it just wasted because you couldn’t keep it for 40 days.”

The Tuesday before Ash Wednesday also goes by another name: Shrove Tuesday.

Get ready to ‘spring forward’: Daylight saving time begins soon

During Shrove Tuesday, many Christians participate in confession, burn their palms from the previous Palm Sunday (which is the Sunday before Easter), and finalize their Lenten sacrifice or the penance they’ll practice, like volunteering or praying more.

Outside of the U.S., the name of the day and the foods eaten vary. Mandelkow points to the U.K., where the day is called Pancake Day, and German and Polish communities, which refer to it as Faschnaut Day or Paczki Day, respectively (Both Faschnaut and Paczki are words for doughnut).

So eat your paczki, enjoy your cheese, wear your beads, and prepare for Ash Wednesday’s fast.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Perfect spring weather is in the forecast today. Tonight temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 40s under partly cloudy skies and with light winds overnight. Thursday afternoon will be sunny and warm for early March. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. That’s about 10-15 degrees above normal for March […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jones County inmate trustee captured

UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said James Boleware was captured just before 2:00 p.m. near the Moselle Community Center. JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are searching for an inmate trustee who ran away from a work detail. Deputies said James Lee Boleware, 25, was working a detail on […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
9&10 News

Wellness For The Family: Fat Tuesday

Tuesday, March 1st is Mardi Gras and that means Fat Tuesday isn’t too far away. Celebrating is fun, but what should you do if you’re concerned about over indulging? It’s important to enjoy foods that you love in moderation and without guilt. In this week’s Wellness For...
RECIPES
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fat Tuesday Gumbo

The team at Don’s Pomeroy House shares a recipe for gumbo just in time for Fat Tuesday. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
shefinds

Why You Should Never Eat A McDonald’s Apple Pie Again—Ew!

From its crispy, cinnamon-drizzled outer layer to its warm and sweet, crushed-apple-filled inside, it’s no wonder why McDonald’s Baked Hot Apple Pie has been a popular mainstay on its international menus for years. The item, a baked miniature pastry, comes in a compact box and is one of the most iconic Dollar Menu foods the chain has.
FOOD & DRINKS
butterwithasideofbread.com

ORANGE CREAMSICLE POKE CAKE

Orange Creamsicle Poke Cake made with a white cake mix, orange soda, orange Jello and vanilla pudding! Fun and fruity cake recipe that is perfect for a crowd!. We love poke cakes and this one is absolutely amazing. It’s ready to hit the dessert table at your next BBQ, potluck, or holiday family gathering. Made with a few simple ingredients and kept chilled in the fridge, it’s the perfect way to cool down after a hot day in the sun!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat Tuesday#Shrove Tuesday#Sugar#Dairy Products#Christians#French#Catholic Social Thought#Lent Fat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
FUN 107

The SouthCoast Needs To Start This Fat Tuesday Tradition

Forget the King Cakes and gumbo for Fat Tuesday. Clearly the SouthCoast needs to take a page out of Hawaii's handbook when it comes to the start of Lent. The day before Ash Wednesday has long been a day of people gorging themselves on all the foods, drinks and desserts they will presumably be giving up for the religious observance. Hence the name, Fat Tuesday.
HAWAII STATE
Herald-Dispatch

Indulge with treats on Fat Tuesday

HUNTINGTON — Though Huntington is nearly 900 miles away from New Orleans, the heart of Mardi Gras, the Carnival spirit can still be felt this time of year. Carnival, weeks of celebrations, ramp up as the calendar inches toward Shrove Tuesday, also known as Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy