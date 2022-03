Insurance giant Aviva has become the latest fund manager to slash its exposure to Russia as it revealed plans to sell off its Russian equity investments in response to the crisis in Ukraine.The group’s chief executive, Amanda Blanc, said it has “very minimal exposure”, with 0.1% – about £240 million – of its Aviva Investor funds in Russian equities.She said the group has decided to divest these holdings “as soon as we practically can”.It comes as pension schemes across the UK are looking at the levels of any direct or indirect holdings they have in their investment portfolios and taking...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO