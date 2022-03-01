ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans putting on 1st full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVTjs_0eSHmURQ00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — People are out to party as New Orleans’ first full-dress Mardi Gras since 2020 dawns Tuesday, with a day of back-to-back parades through the city and masks against COVID-19 required only in indoor public spaces.

Parade routes are shorter than usual because there aren’t enough police for the standard ones, even with officers working 12-hour shifts as they always do on Mardi Gras and the end of the Carnival season leading up to it.

Kansas college students killed in crash

But with COVID-19 hospitalizations and case numbers falling worldwide and 92% of the city’s adults at least partly vaccinated, parades are back on after a season without them.

And people are out and ready to let the good times roll.

The crowd Sunday, when the huge Krewe of Bacchus paraded, “was a record for us in the 10 years we’ve been open,” said Thomas Houston, bar manager at Superior Seafood and Oyster Bar, located at the start of the truncated parade route.

He expected similar crowds on Fat Tuesday — a state holiday — if the weather is good. Not to mention Ash Wednesday, when people following the Catholic tradition of meatless Lenten fare are out for seafood.

“It’s not just a fun money-making time but you get to see people who’ve been around for 10 years,” he said.

Hotel occupancy, though, is expected to be about 66%, down about 19.5% from 2020, said Kelly Schultz, spokesperson for New Orleans & Co., the official sales and marketing organization for New Orleans’ tourism industry.

More baby formula recalled after infant death: FDA

Parades were canceled last year because officials realized that tightly packed crowds in 2020 had created a superspreader event, making the city an early Southern hot spot for COVID-19.

But “2020 was weird,” Houston said, because two people were hit by floats and killed in the week leading up to Mardi Gras and the mayor suspended use of multiple floats hitched behind one tractor.

“Also the coronavirus was sort of looming over us,” even though its presence wasn’t yet known in New Orleans, Houston said.

As it has for years, the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club will open Fat Tuesday with a parade that started as a mockery of white festivities, with Black float riders in blackface and grass skirts.

Next come the elaborate and fantastical floats of Rex, the self-styled king of Carnival, chosen by a group of high society, old-money businessmen.

After that are the Krewe of Elks and the Krewe of Orleans, a not-quite-endless stretch of homemade floats on long flatbed trailers.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

What is Ash Wednesday?

Because Lent falls during the transition from winter to spring, it also signifies new life, a common theme associated with Easter.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Society
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Sports
KSNT News

Aspen’s Allies celebrates milestone in fundraiser at Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Fundraising efforts continue for a Topeka mother’s child who was born with a rare cranial birth defect but hope is in sight as the they have almost reached the $54,000 goal. KSNT news covered the story of Chelsea Fisher’s child Aspen, who was born with a rare condition known as craniosynostosis, back […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT says goodbye to Brooke Lennington

TOPEKA (KSNT) – KSNT News paid tribute to its longtime evening anchor Tuesday night during her final newscast. Having recently announced her pregnancy, Brooke Lennington is moving on to a new job with a payroll company as she prepares for motherhood. Her co-anchor McKenzi Davis and StormTrack Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller joined her one last […]
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Catholic#New Orleans Co#Fda Parades#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
KSNT News

Topeka Shunga Trail to partially close, here’s where

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation has announced that the Shunga Trail will be closed for construction at Gage Blvd. starting on March 7. A detour will be posted to direct pedestrians and bicyclists to use the rapid beacon flashing crosswalk on Gage Blvd. to the north of the entrance to Felker Park. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Lee Greenwood to perform at Prairie Band Casino

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Musician and songwriter Lee Greenwood is set to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta as part of his “40 Years of Hits” Tour on April 28, 2022. Greenwood has a long history as a musician having started playing instruments like the piano and the saxophone at an early age. […]
MAYETTA, KS
KSNT News

Seaman Schools rescinds mask requirement

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Seaman School District unanimously voted to make wearing masks optional for its schools and transportation services on Monday, Feb. 28. The decision was reached during a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. which was called for after the Center for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed mask mandates for much of the U.S. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas woman wins traditional pancake race against England

LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) – A woman from Liberal, Kansas, is this year’s champion of the traditional Pancake Day Race against women in Olney, England. Whitney Hay won the U.S. leg of the race in Liberal on Tuesday with a time of 1:07, KSNW-TV reported. That beat Katie Godof of Olney, England, who ran her race in […]
LIBERAL, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy