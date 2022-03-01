SC House spending plan would allocate about $1 billion for road & bridge improvements

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – The House Ways and Means Committee unanimously approved a budget plan to send to the floor last week.

Their $14 billion spending plan would give teachers, law enforcement and state employees raises, cut state income taxes and allocate money to fix the state’s roads and bridges.

House Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Murrell Smith (R-Sumter) said this upcoming fiscal year’s budget needs to set South Carolina up for the future. He said, “That’s the one complaint I hear the most from citizens in my district and throughout the state — we want our roads fixed.”

The House Ways and Means budget proposal sets aside about a $1 billion for this. Lawmakers said the money would help repave roads, speed up the process to widen congested interstates, and make safety improvements to rural highways.

Chairman Smith said the $1 billion allocation would be a combination of recurring and one-time money. South Carolina could also see some additional funding for these improvements from the federal government through the Infrastructure and Jobs Act.

“We’ll be able to draw down those monies and be eligible for extra money at the end of the fiscal year,” Smith said.

According to Chairman Smith, $250 million would be sent to County Transportation Committees. “Those are the ones filling potholes and resurfacing your neighborhood streets. What this will do is give them an influx in cash and you’ll see more repairs and resurfacing in your individual counties,” Smith said.

The House will debate the budget on the floor in mid-March.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.