'I didn't need to hide': 'Jeopardy!' champ Christine Whelchel ditched her wig amid cancer recovery

 2 days ago

Four-day "Jeopardy!" champion Christine Whelchel made a powerful statement Monday about normalizing what recovering cancer patients look like.

During the "meet the contestants" portion of the game show, host Ken Jennings noted to viewers that Whelchel, a piano teacher and church organist from Spring Hill, Tennessee, may look different from what they were used to from her appearances last week. Whelchel revealed that she had been wearing a wig to cover up a short haircut after going through treatment for breast cancer.

“I decided I didn’t need to hide behind the wig anymore,” she said. “I want to normalize what going through cancer recovery really looks like.”

The show dubbed Whelchel "a strong 'Jeopardy!' player and an even stronger person" in a social media post .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XrLEN_0eSHmKrO00
"Jeopardy!" champion Christine Whelchel shared the powerful reason why she decided to stop wearing a wig while competing on the game show. Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

In her first appearance on the show Wednesday, Whelchel shared how her cancer battle and "Jeopardy!" journey have been closely tied together.

“I was diagnosed in March of 2021, and one of the first things I did a couple of weeks after being diagnosed was take the ‘Jeopardy!’ test," she told Jennings. "And I ended up getting my audition the night before my surgery in May."

“Evidently the audition went well," Jennings said. "You’re here. And I hope the surgery (went well) too."

It did, Whelchel said, adding she's now in remission: "Everything else went well and I’m cancer-free as of right now."

Over the course of her four-day run, Whelchel has racked up $73,602 in total earnings. She is set to compete Tuesday.

Her first win Wednesday featured a rare ending for the game show: Whelchel and her competitor, two-day champion Henry Rozycki, each finished the Final Jeopardy round with $34,000, having both answered the final clue about play characters correctly. (Clue: "A 1949 review noted the 'wrong formulas for success' of this character and 'fatal misconceptions about his place in the scheme of things'"; Answer: "Who is Willy Loman?")

So they settled the game with a tiebreaker clue: Jennings revealed a category, read a single clue and the first player to buzz in and answer correctly would win.

"Your category for the tiebreaker will be 'flowers,' " Jennings said. "And here's your clue: 'After its inclusion in a 1915 poem, this red flower became a symbol of fallen World War I Soldiers.' "

"What is 'poppy?' " Whelchel answered, launching the start of her "Jeopardy!" winning streak.

