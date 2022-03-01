Las Cruces International Film Festival kicks off Wednesday with locally produced film

Note: The location of the LCIFF VIP party on March 3 has been updated in this version of the article. The party will be at Cineport 10.

LAS CRUCES – Cineport 10 will be full of stars, filmmakers, students and independent film enthusiasts this week as the seventh annual Las Cruces International Film Festival kicks off.

The festival begins Wednesday, March 2 and continues through March 6. A packed schedule of feature-length films, shorts, documentaries and workshops are planned for four of the Cineport’s theaters.

“All the World Is Sleeping,” a locally produced and filmed movie will open the festival with a screening at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Melissa Barrera — who played Vanessa in “In the Heights” — stars in this opening film and will be in Las Cruces for the screening.

The film follows a New Mexico woman struggling with being a parent due to drug addiction. The story was influenced by seven real New Mexico women who spoke with Bold Futures in 2017 about their personal experiences. Bold Futures is a New Mexico organization that strives for reproductive justice for women and people of color.

“It is really still a little bit surreal to see the film getting this type of attention,” said Charlene Bencomo, executive director of Bold Futures. “As a reproductive justice organization, we have engaged in culture shift work for many, many years but nothing as huge as attempting a feature film.”

William H. Macy, Gov. Lujan Grisham to receive awards

The following day at the LCIFF, acclaimed actor William H. Macy will speak at New Mexico State University’s Center For the Arts and attend a special screening of his well-known film “Fargo.” He will participate in a question-and-answer session following the screening.

Macy will also be the recipient of the LCIFF’s Outstanding Achievement in Entertainment award.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham will be in attendance of the Academy Award-winning film screening as well. Following the Q&A, Lujan Grisham will receive the festival's prestigious "Hero" award at the VIP Party at Cineport 10.

New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan Arvizu will present the governor with the award "for her outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry in New Mexico," according to a news release.

Past recipients of the "Hero" award include actor and humanitarian Edward James Olmos, former U.S. Representative Xochitl Torres Small, Las Cruces community leader Irene Oliver Lewis and former Las Cruces City Councilor Greg Smith.

Director Rob Minkoff will be in the audience Friday evening for a screening of his well-known Disney film “The Lion King,” also followed by a Q&A session.

Locally produced and filmed shorts, narrative and animated shorts, feature documentaries and narrative films along with Native American films will all be shown on the big screen throughout the week.

Tickets for the celebrity screenings and daytime showings are still available for purchase online at lascrucesfilmfest.com . The event’s full schedule can also be found on the website.

