ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Dr. William Husel murder trial: Livestream and updates for March 1, 2022

By Kristine Varkony, Maeve Walsh, Daniel Griffin
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rk3lg_0eSHmBur00

The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app . 2:30 p.m. update: The court is on a brief recess. Dr. Gina Moody , a pulmonary and critical care physician at Mount Carmel, will continue being questioned by Husel defense attorney Jose Baez when they return.

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The murder trial against a former Mount Carmel doctor continues Tuesday morning after a critical care specialist testified Monday about the alleged doses of fentanyl given to patients under the former doctor’s care.

Dr. William Husel, 46, a former ICU doctor, is facing murder charges in the deaths of 14 patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

First on the witness stand Tuesday was John “Sean” O’Connell, the former director of pharmacy at Mount Carmel West who was terminated in July 2019.

Prosecuting attorneys questioned O’Connell about his role at the pharmacy and how he handled concerns regarding fentanyl doses ordered by Husel.

O’Connell also reiterated that pharmacists do not diagnose disease nor order drugs in a hospital setting.

During O’Connell’s cross-examination, defense attorney Diane Menashe questioned O’Connell about a separation agreement between him and Mount Carmel West, which prohibited him from speaking about any of the involved parties in Husel’s case — unless served with a subpoena, he said.

O’Connell, whose tenure at Mount Carmel West extended more than 40 years, testified that he felt as though he was treated unfairly by the hospital.

Dr. Gina Moody, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Mount Carmel, took the witness stand after attorneys finished questioning O’Connell. Moody joined the ICU at Mount Carmel West in 2013, where she largely managed the health of patients.

Moody was questioned and described the extubation process as well as Do-Not-Resuscitate Comfort Care (DNR) request by patients in ICUs.

Read more: Who is Husel defense attorney Jose Baez?

On Monday, proceedings ended just in time Monday for Dr. Wes Ely to catch a flight home to Tennessee. Ely will return to Columbus to continue his testimony in person at a later date, Judge Michael Holbrook told the jury Tuesday morning.

The only witness to testify Monday, Ely is a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University and pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist. He traveled to Columbus to testify in Husel’s murder trial Monday , where he discussed what he called a “mind-boggling” dose of fentanyl administered to Husel’s patients — but faced cross-examination from the defense that elicited Ely’s opposition to euthanasia.

READ MORE: The 14 alleged victims in the Husel murder trial

Most of the patients who received fentanyl under Husel’s care received 1,000 micrograms of the opioid, one even receiving 2,000 micrograms — a dose that Dr. Wes Ely said would he would never administer “all at once” as it would likely “stop someone from breathing entirely” and “hasten death.”

Defense attorney Diane Menashe questioned Ely about practicing medicine as a pro-life Catholic, how much he was paid by the state of Ohio to be an expert witness for them, and the difference between opioids and opiates.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZq9P_0eSHmBur00 Michael Holbrook

Defendant

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HDGsM_0eSHmBur00 Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

  • Jose Baez
  • Jaime Lapidus
  • Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

  • Corinne Buker
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ATyja_0eSHmBur00 Paula Sawyers
  • Taylor Mick
  • David Zeyen
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gpjCU_0eSHmBur00 Janet Grubb
  • Powell Miller

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Just under 1,200 cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  Numbers as of Thursday, March 3 follow: Total Change New cases 2,657,358 +1,196 Hospitalizations 112,683 +92 ICU admissions 13,250 +9 Deaths* 36,822 N/A *Deaths are updated twice a week, usually on Tuesdays and Fridays The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Defense Attorneys#Mount Carmel West#Nbc4#Wcmh#Icu
WKBN

Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma reached a settlement Thursday over its role in the nation’s deadly opioid crisis that includes U.S. states and thousands of local governments, with the Sackler family members who own the company boosting their cash contribution to as much as $6 billion.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

Street-level map: Ohio congressional districts approved in March

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Just two months from Ohio’s primary election and two days from congressional candidates’ filing deadline, those candidates may finally know what district they want to represent. The Ohio Redistricting Commission on Wednesday passed with a party-line, Republican-majority vote the map of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts for the next for years. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Ex cop says he did nothing wrong in Breonna Taylor raid

Former Louisville detective Brett Hankison testified in his own defense Wednesday about his actions during the police raid that left Breonna Taylor dead, saying the gunfire began with a muzzle flash that illuminated a shadowy silhouette, and he thought it was someone firing an automatic rifle at his fellow officers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKBN

WKBN

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy