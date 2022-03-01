Dr. William Husel murder trial: Livestream and updates for March 1, 2022

The trial of Dr. William Husel is being livestreamed each day on NBC4i.com and the NBC4 app . 2:30 p.m. update: The court is on a brief recess. Dr. Gina Moody , a pulmonary and critical care physician at Mount Carmel, will continue being questioned by Husel defense attorney Jose Baez when they return.

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — The murder trial against a former Mount Carmel doctor continues Tuesday morning after a critical care specialist testified Monday about the alleged doses of fentanyl given to patients under the former doctor’s care.

Dr. William Husel, 46, a former ICU doctor, is facing murder charges in the deaths of 14 patients who were under his care at the former Mount Carmel West hospital from 2015 to 2018. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

First on the witness stand Tuesday was John “Sean” O’Connell, the former director of pharmacy at Mount Carmel West who was terminated in July 2019.

Prosecuting attorneys questioned O’Connell about his role at the pharmacy and how he handled concerns regarding fentanyl doses ordered by Husel.

O’Connell also reiterated that pharmacists do not diagnose disease nor order drugs in a hospital setting.

During O’Connell’s cross-examination, defense attorney Diane Menashe questioned O’Connell about a separation agreement between him and Mount Carmel West, which prohibited him from speaking about any of the involved parties in Husel’s case — unless served with a subpoena, he said.

O’Connell, whose tenure at Mount Carmel West extended more than 40 years, testified that he felt as though he was treated unfairly by the hospital.

Dr. Gina Moody, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Mount Carmel, took the witness stand after attorneys finished questioning O’Connell. Moody joined the ICU at Mount Carmel West in 2013, where she largely managed the health of patients.

Moody was questioned and described the extubation process as well as Do-Not-Resuscitate Comfort Care (DNR) request by patients in ICUs.

On Monday, proceedings ended just in time Monday for Dr. Wes Ely to catch a flight home to Tennessee. Ely will return to Columbus to continue his testimony in person at a later date, Judge Michael Holbrook told the jury Tuesday morning.

The only witness to testify Monday, Ely is a professor of medicine at Vanderbilt University and pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist. He traveled to Columbus to testify in Husel’s murder trial Monday , where he discussed what he called a “mind-boggling” dose of fentanyl administered to Husel’s patients — but faced cross-examination from the defense that elicited Ely’s opposition to euthanasia.

Most of the patients who received fentanyl under Husel’s care received 1,000 micrograms of the opioid, one even receiving 2,000 micrograms — a dose that Dr. Wes Ely said would he would never administer “all at once” as it would likely “stop someone from breathing entirely” and “hasten death.”

Defense attorney Diane Menashe questioned Ely about practicing medicine as a pro-life Catholic, how much he was paid by the state of Ohio to be an expert witness for them, and the difference between opioids and opiates.

Here are some of the individuals who may appear during the proceedings:

Judge

Michael Holbrook

Defendant

Dr. William Husel

Defense attorneys

Jose Baez

Jaime Lapidus

Diane Menashe

Prosecuting attorneys

Corinne Buker

Paula Sawyers

Paula Sawyers Taylor Mick

David Zeyen

Janet Grubb

Janet Grubb Powell Miller

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.