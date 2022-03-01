Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Preview

The fourth and final contest between the Hawks and Celtics takes place in Boston on a national broadcast. While the odds of a tie-breaker determining playoff seeding for these two teams remain low, it's not out of the picture. More importantly, they both desperately need a win to avoid the play-in games.

The Hawks took the first two matchups, with the Celtics picking up a win at home on February 13. Not only has the trade for Derrick White solidified the Celtics' second-ranked defense, but their offensive rating is sixth-best in the league over the past two weeks.

After years of growing pains, this team seems to be hitting its stride. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to lead the team with 25.7 points and 23.7 points per game, respectively. What's surprising, is both ESPN and FiveThirtyEight consider the Celtics favorites to win the Eastern Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, the Hawks stood pat at the trade deadline and are 3-3 since then. Thanks to the Hornets struggling, while the Knicks and Wizards fall by the wayside, the Hawks are almost a lock for the play-in games. That's far from what they had hoped for at the beginning of the season, but it gives the scrappy team a puncher's chance.

Building off that last point, as I wrote in yesterday's State of the Hawks column, you're always going to be a tough out when Trae Young is on your team. The All-Star point guard averages 27.8 points and 9.3 assists per game. Consistency from his teammates on offense would be nice, but growth from the entire roster on defense remains vital to the development of this young squad.

Injury Report

The Boston Celtics are in a great place with the health of their roster. Not a single player is listed on their injury report. Meanwhile, the Hawks injury report lists John Collins (right foot strain) as doubtful and Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) as out.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Celtics as 6.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 224.5 points. For better and for worse, the Hawks often play to the level of their competition. I believe this will be a closer game than the experts predict.

As always, we'll be live-tweeting the game and back here later tonight for your post-game recap.

