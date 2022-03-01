ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics Preview

By Pat Benson
 2 days ago
The fourth and final contest between the Hawks and Celtics takes place in Boston on a national broadcast. While the odds of a tie-breaker determining playoff seeding for these two teams remain low, it's not out of the picture. More importantly, they both desperately need a win to avoid the play-in games.

The Hawks took the first two matchups, with the Celtics picking up a win at home on February 13. Not only has the trade for Derrick White solidified the Celtics' second-ranked defense, but their offensive rating is sixth-best in the league over the past two weeks.

After years of growing pains, this team seems to be hitting its stride. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown continue to lead the team with 25.7 points and 23.7 points per game, respectively. What's surprising, is both ESPN and FiveThirtyEight consider the Celtics favorites to win the Eastern Conference Finals.

Meanwhile, the Hawks stood pat at the trade deadline and are 3-3 since then. Thanks to the Hornets struggling, while the Knicks and Wizards fall by the wayside, the Hawks are almost a lock for the play-in games. That's far from what they had hoped for at the beginning of the season, but it gives the scrappy team a puncher's chance.

Building off that last point, as I wrote in yesterday's State of the Hawks column, you're always going to be a tough out when Trae Young is on your team. The All-Star point guard averages 27.8 points and 9.3 assists per game. Consistency from his teammates on offense would be nice, but growth from the entire roster on defense remains vital to the development of this young squad.

Injury Report

The Boston Celtics are in a great place with the health of their roster. Not a single player is listed on their injury report. Meanwhile, the Hawks injury report lists John Collins (right foot strain) as doubtful and Lou Williams (left hip discomfort) as out.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Celtics as 6.5-point favorites and the over/under is set at 224.5 points. For better and for worse, the Hawks often play to the level of their competition. I believe this will be a closer game than the experts predict.

As always, we'll be live-tweeting the game and back here later tonight for your post-game recap. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

NBC Sports

Report: I.T. set to face Celtics soon after landing new NBA job

We'd imagine Isaiah Thomas just circled March 9 on his calendar. The former Boston Celtics star and current member of the Denver Nuggets' G-League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold is joining the Charlotte Hornets on a 10-day contract, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Tuesday. Thomas had been putting up big numbers for...
NBA
San Bernardino County Sun

Lakers to waive DeAndre Jordan, sign D.J. Augustin

After making no moves at the trade deadline, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka promised to scour the buyout market to improve the team. With the Lakers in ninth place in the Western Conference after losing nine of their last 12 games, the front office finally intends to tweak the roster: A person with knowledge of the team’s intentions confirmed that the Lakers intend to waive veteran center DeAndre Jordan and sign guard D.J. Augustin. The forthcoming move was first reported by The Athletic.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves whip Warriors

2022-03-02 08:09:58 GMT+00:00 - Karl-Anthony Towns scored 39 points and grabbed nine rebounds, D'Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves went on a 12-1 run to close the first...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React After Frank Vogel Asked The Lakers Team To Pretend They Were Down By 15 Points While Being Down By 30: "Imagine Losing By So Much That You Pretend You're Down By Less Double Digits."

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost several games this season and it seems to be catching up with the team. Frank Vogel's job has been rumored to be on the line barely 2 years after they won the NBA title, and even announcers are trolling the Lakers in the middle of their games. So it's no surprise that the team and Vogel himself are finding it hard to do their jobs to the best of their abilities, as was evidenced during the blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anonymous NBA exec thinks Celtics should offer Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart for Lakers' Anthony Davis

Once, fans of the Boston Celtics would have leaped at the prospect of trading for Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis, but with the often-injured Lakers forward looking like a shell of his former self this season, the enthusiasm towards speculation by an anonymous general manager that the Lakers might consider dealing AD for a package of players headlined by Jaylen Brown seems considerably less than it might have once been.
NBA
NESN

Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Ruled Out Of Tuesday’s Contest Against Hawks

The Boston Celtics received some bad news Tuesday night. Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown attempted to drive the lane and landed awkwardly just three minutes into Tuesday’s tilt against the Atlanta Hawks. The Celtics quickly ruled him out while revealing the injury was a right ankle sprain. This isn’t...
NBA
NESN

Boston's Jaylen Brown Will Not Return To Game vs. Hawks

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (ankle) will not return to Tuesday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, per NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. Brown rolled his right ankle on the foot of Atlanta’s De’Andre Hunter and went straight to the locker room. Soon after, Chin reported that the former All-Star would not return to the action. It could be a significant long-term loss depending on the severity, with Brown averaging 23.7 points per game this season. It also doesn’t help Boston’s odds to battle back against Atlanta tonight.
NBA
NESN

Atlanta's Onyeka Okongwu Will Not Return To Game vs. Celtics

Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu will not return to Tuesday night’s matchup with the Boston Celtics as he undergoes concussion protocols, per reporter Brad Rowland. Okongwu was hit in the head during the first half and did not return to the game after heading to the locker room. With John Collins sidelined with an injury of his own, the loss of Okongwu piled on to the Hawks’ problems. Atlanta is left relatively thin in the frontcourt for the remainder of the game. The Hawks currently trail the Celtics in the fourth quarter.
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks surrender another strong lead in Boston in loss to Celtics

The Atlanta Hawks were unable to follow their impressive Toronto win with a victory in Boston, falling short to the Celtics 107-98 at TD Garden on Tuesday night. Trae Young led the Hawks (without John Collins) with 31 points — despite sustaining an ankle injury in the first half — Bogdan Bogdanovic added 25 points off of the bench.
NBA
Sentinel & Enterprise

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum had 33 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to help the Boston Celtics rally in the second half and beat the Atlanta Hawks 107-98 on Tuesday night.

Derrick White and Grant Williams each added 18 points off the bench. Marcus Smart finished with 16 points and four assists. Boston has won 10 of its last 12 and three of four since the All-Star break. Trae Young had 31 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 25 for the Hawks,...
NBA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing news

The Georgetown Hoyas have been about as bad as any team in Division 1 this season, currently sitting at a 6-22 on the season amidst an 18 game losing streak for the team. The Hoyas have yet to win a game in the Big East conference this season with an 0-17 conference record just one year after miraculously making the NCAA tournament after winning their conference tournament.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

