WWE 2K22 pre-order bonuses – how to get early access

WWE 2K22 releases on March 11th, but early access starts today, so you can imagine that many fans who pre-ordered the game for early access are excited to get it up and running and jump into some wrestling. Unfortunately, it appears that there's a shortage of physical WWE 2K22 copies in stores, primarily GameStops it seems, and users are being told that their copies won't be in until later. That would be frustrating for anyone, but it is especially frustrating for those who have pre-ordered the game specifically to get the early access, and even more so for those who have bought in on some of the more expensive versions of the game.

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO