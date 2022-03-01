ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

BREAKING: Face Masks No Longer Required at Disneyland Paris

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing updated policies from the French government, Disneyland Paris will no longer require face masks to be worn in the park. The announcement was first made to Cast Member unions. Masks will not...

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Disney Donated Extensively to “Don’t Say Gay” Bill Sponsors, Full Guide to Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary, Construction Walls Up on Grand Floridian Walkway, and More: Daily Recap (2/26/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, February 26, 2022.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disneyland Paris#Disney Parks#French#Wdw News
iheart.com

VIDEO: Massive Glowing Object Seen Flying Through Sky

UFO or asteroid? A substantial glowing object was seen flying through the sky and was captured by at least three different cameras. This sight was seen over the skies in Alta, Norway and shared on YouTube by UFO Sightings Daily.
ASTRONOMY
simpleflying.com

Why Delta Wants You To Check Your Carry On Luggage

Delta Air Lines is testing a new program to provide some of its customers the opportunity to put their carry-on baggage in the hold for free. The Atlanta-based carrier recently launched the pilot in a bid to evaluate how fewer bags in the cabin can affect the customer journey. Testing...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
New York Post

The dangerous reason you should never change your seat on a plane

A flight attendant has warned why you should never change your seat on a plane without telling them – for a rather scary reason. Serenity Haley, who works for American Airlines, has revealed a number of fun facts about life as a member of the cabin crew. In one...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Personal trainer, 29, started 'frothing at the mouth' and died after accidentally making himself caffeine powder drink that was equivalent to 200 cups of coffee, inquest hears

A superfit father died after accidentally making and downing a caffeine powder mixture as strong as 200 cups of coffee, an inquest today heard. Personal trainer Thomas Mansfield ordered a 100g packet of caffeine powder to make supplement drinks at his family home. Using the packet, the 29-year-old, from Colwyn...
WORKOUTS
TravelNoire

Passenger Kicked Off Flight After British Airways Refused To Allow His Children's Nanny To Join Him In Business Class

An incident involving a top British lawyer, his two children, and the family’s nanny created an agitation on a British Airways flight. As the Daily Mail reported, the passenger’s family was kicked off a flight from London to Turin last Sunday. The incident started when Charles Banner, 41, found out that despite the family’s nanny being booked in business class, the flight had been oversold.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Facebook manager loses job after allegedly caught on YouTube in paedophile sting

An official at Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is out of a job after a video went viral allegedly showing him admitting to sending explicit texts to a teen boy and planning a meeting at an Ohio hotel.Jeren A Miles, 35, is no longer a manager of global community development at Meta, the company confirmed to TechCrunch, after the allegations were made in a 16 February video from a group called Predator Catchers Indianapolis.“The seriousness of these allegations cannot be overstated,” Meta told the outlet in a statement. “The individual is no longer employed with the company. We are actively...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
New York Post

Boy, 9, sneaks onto plane and travels almost 2,000 miles without parents

Catch him if you can: An 9-year-old globetrotter has been reunited with his family after he snuck onto an airplane and traveled almost 2,000 miles across the country alone. Brazilian boy Emanuel Marques de Oliveira was reported missing by his parents in the city of Manaus on Saturday morning. Emanuel’s...
CELL PHONES
InsideHook

The Dirtiest Areas of a Plane Are Probably Not What You Would Expect

If you, like me, have flown at least a handful of times over the course of the pandemic, you’ve likely amassed a lifetime’s supply of airline branded sanitizing wipes — largely because, despite the fact that I’ve always got five at minimum, stashed in my carry-on at any given time, I still board the plane palms up, ready to receive communion in the form of a freshie.
LIFESTYLE
Science Focus

Flying cars take off: How air taxis are about to revolutionise how we travel

It’s hard to decide whether flying taxis are arriving very late or extremely early. On the one hand, the promise of airborne cabs zipping between skyscrapers has been a science fiction staple for decades. On the other, it wasn’t long ago that air taxis were filed in the ‘we’ll see’ folder of future technology, alongside hoverboards and hotels on the Moon.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Woman claims Spirit Airlines stopped teenagers from bringing dog on plane after they’d already paid for pet

A woman has claimed that teenage passengers aboard a recent Spirit Airlines flight were stopped from bringing their dog on the plane until fellow passengers stepped in to pay, despite already paying for the pet’s seat.In a video shared earlier this month, Chainy, who goes by the username @geminiblondebby on TikTok, uploaded a clip of herself sitting in her plane seat and shaking her head before turning the camera around to show the front of the plane.In the text caption on the clip, the TikToker claimed that her plane had been “stopped” because Spirit employees didn’t want to allow the...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

“I felt extremely unsafe”: vulnerable passenger asks to leave flight where most others were not wearing masks

A woman with health concerns asked to leave a flight before it took off on Sunday, after seeing that most people onboard were not wearing masks.The anonymous passenger spoke to Stuff.co.nz, describing how she boarded her Jetstar flight from Wellington to Queenstown to find “a sea of unmasked people”.She estimated that 70 per cent of passengers on the flight, which departed Sunday morning, were not wearing their masks.Photos and video taken by the passenger and shown to Stuff confirm that most passengers were not complying with mask rules, the website reports.The woman - who spoke up because she has a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDW News Today

Out of the Wild Turned Into Seating Area at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Out of the Wild, a gift shop at Rafiki’s Planet Watch in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, has permanently closed. The space that once held the outside shop now has seating and vending machines. The shop’s curtains remain, rolled up to the ceiling. Colorful benches, stools, and tables have...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy