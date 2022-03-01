ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea's Andreas Christensen Gives 'Verbal Okay' to Join Barcelona

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has given Barcelona a 'verbal okay' to join the club when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires, according to reports in Spain.

The 25-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season and he looks set for an exit.

As per Sport, via Sport Witness, Christensen has already told Barcelona he will join them in the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rNnMA_0eSHkK4e00
IMAGO / Action Plus

Sport states that a four-year contract is ‘practically agreed’, and while the deal is still in need of a ‘definitive signature’, Christensen has already given a verbal okay to join Barcelona in the summer.

Chelsea are set to hold a final meeting with the Dane to convince him to stay rather than leave for Barcelona but the Spanish club are confident that they have done enough to secure his signature.

Thomas Tuchel showed signs of frustration with the centre-back earlier this season because of the contract talks which saw Christensen stall before he was dropped for a series of matches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGoPO_0eSHkK4e00
IMAGO / Action Plus

"We are waiting a long time now for confirmation. It’s on Andreas to act how he acts on the pitch off the pitch and walk the talk," he said.

"He tells us he loves Chelsea, that he wants to stay and be a big part, because he is a big part of a big club. I think he is the perfect fit, he is not done yet here, his career here is not finished."

It remains to be seen as to whether the Dane will depart but a decision will be made soon.

